Nordstrom Rack's Back-to-School Sale: Shop Deals on College Essentials from Fall Fashion to Dorm Decor

Now that it's mid-July, back-to-school shopping season is in full swing. Take advantage of the deals at Nordstrom Rack on items like backpacks, fall sweaters, new sneakers, and more.

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Like it or not, but back-to-school season is right around the corner. Everyone knows the end of summer is in sight, even our favorite retailers. Tons of places are having back-to-school sales right now so you can grab your essentials before fall starts. Nordstrom Rack has a back-to-school section where you can shop deals on things like new outfits or dorm/apartment must-haves. 

You can grab a brand new Madewell sweater for 50% off and other fall fashion staples on sale. There is a top-rated Barefoot Dreams throw blanket for 59% off that would be a great addition to your dorm or apartment for the year. Shop new sneakers and backpacks for your everyday needs and so much more. 

If you're heading back to college, Nordstrom Rack is a great place to shop to start crossing off things on your back-to-school shopping list. Nordstrom Rack sells everything from apparel to home to kitchenware to tech from the best brands and at a discounted price. Because going back to college means being smart with how you spend, we've got some deals you should check out. 

Herschel Nova Mid Volume Backpack

Of course, you can't go back to school without a backpack. This one from Herschel is the perfect everyday backpack with its simple design and large capacity so you can carry everything you need to school with ease. 

$80
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Coffee Mug

If you've got those 8 AM classes on your schedule this year, you need this Hydro Flask coffee mug to bring your caffeinated drink of choice on the go and keep it hot for up to six hours.  

$28
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans  

Get yourself a new pair of jeans for the new school year like a classic pair of Levi's. This one is a high-waisted straight leg in a medium wash with a little bit of stretch, perfect for a day on campus. 

$80
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Kennedy International Patterned 3-Piece Mesh Wash Bag Set

When you're doing laundry in the dorms, you want to make everything quick and simple. Keep your clothes organized in the wash with these mesh bags that you can sort things like your underwear or socks in. 

$16
$10
Nordstrom Rack

PUMA Vikky Leather Sneaker 

Back to school season always calls for a new pair of shoes, and everyone needs a good pair of versatile white sneakers that can work with any outfit. These leather PUMA sneakers are a great option and are on sale for 33% off.

$60
$40
Nordstrom Rack

The Ordinary The No-Brainer Set

New school year, new skincare routine? When you get caught up in school, it's easy to forget to take care of yourself, so treat yourself to this set from the cult favorite brand The Ordinary. The three products work to moisturize and smooth your skin. 

$29
$22
Nordstrom Rack

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket 

If you're heading back to college, get this throw blanket for your dorm or new apartment. It's made with super soft microfiber, and it's on sale for 59% off. 

$147
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Merkury Innovations Stripe Color Fabric Charging Cable

This extra long charging cable is great for your dorm or to keep in your bag in case your phone is running low as you're out on campus. 

$20
$8
Nordstrom Rack

Bentgo 2-Pack of Classic All-in-One Stackable Lunch Box Solution

Whether you need to bring lunch onto campus or are getting into meal prep, these Bentgo lunch boxes are great for everyone. They come with two stackable containers, a utensil set, and a strap to keep everything together. 

$60
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Readfield Rib Slim Fit Pullover Sweater

To prepare for the upcoming fall season, grab this knit pullover sweater from Madewell. It's perfect for layering and to keep you cozy throughout the day. 

$80
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers

Step up your hair styling game for the first day back with these Drybar rollers. These are low maintenance rollers that don't require any other supplies like clips. All you have to do is leave them in your hair for big waves. 

$12
Nordstrom Rack

Beautyrest 400 Thread Count Wrinkle Resistant Cotton Sateen Sheet Set

Don't forget to grab new bed sheets if you're moving into an apartment or dorm for the year. This set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. They are made with a comfortable "100% cotton sateen." 

$70
Nordstrom Rack

amazing grace eau de toilette set

Reinvent your scent this school year with this eau de toilette set from philosophy. Their best-selling amazing grace fragrance has notes of bergamot, muguet blossoms, and musk which comes in a shampoo & conditioner, a firming body emulsion, and an eau de toilette.

$60
$28
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Shower Slide Sandal       

These shower slides will keep your feet out of all the germs and bacteria on the floors of the dorm's communal showers. These sandals are also made out of a quick-drying material so that you don't track a bunch of water back into your room. 

$40
$24
Nordstrom Rack

