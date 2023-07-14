RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Weighs in on Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Breakup Rumors

The rumors running around Beverly Hills are just a pretty mess.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne set the record straight on where Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky stand amid rumors of a divorce between the two. During a July 14 interview with Billboard, when told the couple were splitting up, Erika responded, "They're not."
"I'm going to let Kyle really explain, but they're not splitting," she firmly replied. "They have had a very hard time. They've acknowledged that."
"And I think it's best throughout the season," Erika added, "that she tells her own story."
Reflecting back on her divorce from ex-husband Tom Girardi, the "Pretty Mess" singer is adamant about not speaking for others through tough times.
"I remember when I was going through my divorce/disaster scandal, there were a lot of people speaking that really didn't know what I was going through," she recalled. "And they filled in the blanks and I don't want to do that for her."
One thing Erika will share? "It's been very hard and you'll get to see that and she'll be able to explain herself."
And Erika isn't the only Beverly Hills housewife to weigh in on Kyle and Mauricio's marriage, as co-star Garcelle Beauvais gave her own update on the Halloween star.
"I just texted her and said, ‘OK?'" Garcelle told Page Six on July 11 about reaching out to Kyle after the news broke, "and she replied. I didn't expect a reply for days, but she just said she's hanging in there."
Erika and Garcelle's comments come a week after Kyle and Mauricio shot down reports that their marriage had ended after 27 years.
"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the longtime couple wrote in a July 4 Instagram statement shared to both their pages. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
The Bravo stars added, "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."
And for those continuing to believe the false narratives, Kyle has a few choice words.
"If y'all like to read into every little crumb," she responded to an Instagram user who said she was doing "damage control" for sharing a family shot, "read into this [middle finger emoji].
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)