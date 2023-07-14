RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Weighs in on Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Breakup Rumors

Watch : Erika Jayne Talks Las Vegas Residency & RHOBH Season 13

The rumors running around Beverly Hills are just a pretty mess.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne set the record straight on where Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky stand amid rumors of a divorce between the two. During a July 14 interview with Billboard, when told the couple were splitting up, Erika responded, "They're not."

"I'm going to let Kyle really explain, but they're not splitting," she firmly replied. "They have had a very hard time. They've acknowledged that."

"And I think it's best throughout the season," Erika added, "that she tells her own story."

Reflecting back on her divorce from ex-husband Tom Girardi, the "Pretty Mess" singer is adamant about not speaking for others through tough times.

"I remember when I was going through my divorce/disaster scandal, there were a lot of people speaking that really didn't know what I was going through," she recalled. "And they filled in the blanks and I don't want to do that for her."

One thing Erika will share? "It's been very hard and you'll get to see that and she'll be able to explain herself."