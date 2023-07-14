See What Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Look Like With Aging Technology

After Kylie Jenner revealed what she'd look like with TikTok's "Aged" filter, Kim Kardashian joined in on the fun and gave herself the "Gorgeous award."

Watch: See Kylie Jenner React to Results of TikTok's Aging Filter

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are revealing their wrinkles.

The sisters joined in the viral trend of using the "Aged" filter on social media to show what they will look like decades down the line, at least according to the TikTok technology. 

And despite Kim's outspoken desire to look young forever, she embraced her more mature appearance and admitted in a July 14 video that she deserves the "Gorgeous award." The 42-year-old teased, "I look gorgeous." 

Kim—who once said she'd "eat poop every single day" if it would make her youthful—cracked a smile at her altered look while sporting a makeup-free face, wet hair and under-eye patches.

On the other hand, Kylie was not so on board with her aged look. In a July 11 video, the 25-year-old showed herself at home in a black tank top while running her hand through her (somewhat digitally greyed) hair. "I don't like it," she said. "I don't like it at all. No."

photos
Kylie Jenner Through The Years

Kylie has been candid about ways she's altered her appearance to feel more confident in the past, including getting lip fillers, but she recently set the record straight about just how much work she's had done.

TikTok

"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't!" she said during an interview with Homme Girls in April. "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone."

TikTok

The Kylie Cosmetics founder explained, "I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute." 

But it's not a habit she's eager to pass onto her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Kylie instead wants her firstborn to know "that she's perfect the way that she is. Be confident, always be confident in yourself."

And with role models like Kylie and Kim, she's on her way to becoming a beauty star of her own. 

