See What Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Look Like With Aging Technology

Watch : See Kylie Jenner React to Results of TikTok's Aging Filter

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are revealing their wrinkles.

The sisters joined in the viral trend of using the "Aged" filter on social media to show what they will look like decades down the line, at least according to the TikTok technology.

And despite Kim's outspoken desire to look young forever, she embraced her more mature appearance and admitted in a July 14 video that she deserves the "Gorgeous award." The 42-year-old teased, "I look gorgeous."

Kim—who once said she'd "eat poop every single day" if it would make her youthful—cracked a smile at her altered look while sporting a makeup-free face, wet hair and under-eye patches.

On the other hand, Kylie was not so on board with her aged look. In a July 11 video, the 25-year-old showed herself at home in a black tank top while running her hand through her (somewhat digitally greyed) hair. "I don't like it," she said. "I don't like it at all. No."