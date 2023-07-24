TikToker Emily Mariko Marries Matt Rickard

Watch : BIGGEST Celebrity Weddings of 2022

Raise a toast: Emily Mariko is married!

The California TikToker, known for her cooking and lifestyle vlogs—especially a viral 2021 video of herself making a salmon and rice dish with an ice cube—married partner Matt Rickard over the weekend.

Emily—who got engaged in October 2021—shared footage from her walk down the aisle on TikTok July 23, showing her in a gorgeous strapless dress as she made her way to Matt at the altar.

It was nearly two years ago that Emily posted footage of the software engineer's proposal on a cliff overlooking the ocean.

"WHAAAAT CONGRATS," fellow TikToker Chris Olsen commented at the time. "Not all 3 of us crying."

Since then, Emily—who had been dating Matt for several years before he got down on one knee—has shared multiple wedding-related videos on her TikTok, including a July 10 clip of herself opening gifts from Dior.

In fact, the influencer has taken her more than 12.7 million TikTok followers on the road to her nuptials as she recently posted footage of herself and Matt obtaining their marriage license at a courthouse in San Mateo County in Northern California, as well as their wedding rings.

Of course, she has also been showing off her stunning engagement ring, which contains a large cabochon sapphire surrounded by smaller diamonds.