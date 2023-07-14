Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Leaves Mental Health Facility After 2 Months

Raquel Leviss has reSURfaced.
The Vanderpump Rules star has checked out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona after two months, sources told TMZ and Entertainment Tonight July 14.
The former beauty queen has been out for a week and staying at a friend's house, according to TMZ.
Raquel entered the center in April, when her rep told E! News, "Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."
The move came after she wrapped season 10 of the Bravo reality show, where it was revealed she was having an affair with co-star Tom Sandoval (who was in a nine-year relationship with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix at the time.) News of their affair came to light March 3, and five days after, Raquel took to Instagram to issue a statement.
"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
Then, at the explosive VPR season 10 reunion taping, Raquel tried apologizing to her former friend once more.
"I'm so ashamed and embarrassed that I'm even capable of keeping this secret from somebody who has been in my corner since the beginning," she shared. "Ariana, I am so sorry for betraying you. I can't even fathom the pain that I've caused you. And I have been completely selfish and, you're right, selfish is not the right word because it doesn't even begin to describe the state of mind I have been in. It was a mistake."
But these days, filming for season 11 of VPR is back in full swing. On July 11, Tom and Ariana were both photographed filming at Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant SUR.
This marks the first time the reality stars have been spotted at the same place since the reunion. Also in attendance for James Kennedy's See You Next Tuesday event were Katie Maloney, her ex Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, husband Brock Davies and Lala Kent.
But if you're in the mood for an update from everything that's gone down since season 10, we're sur-ving one up below...
