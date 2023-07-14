Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Leaves Mental Health Facility After 2 Months

Watch : Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss "Had Sex in Guest Room"

Raquel Leviss has reSURfaced.

The Vanderpump Rules star has checked out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona after two months, sources told TMZ and Entertainment Tonight July 14.

The former beauty queen has been out for a week and staying at a friend's house, according to TMZ.

E! News has reached out to her rep but hasn't received a comment.

Raquel entered the center in April, when her rep told E! News, "Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

The move came after she wrapped season 10 of the Bravo reality show, where it was revealed she was having an affair with co-star Tom Sandoval (who was in a nine-year relationship with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix at the time.) News of their affair came to light March 3, and five days after, Raquel took to Instagram to issue a statement.