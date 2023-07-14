Stanley Tucci Addresses 21-Year Age Gap With Wife Felicity Blunt

Watch : Celeb Couples Full of Fireworks

Stanley Tucci's road to romance with Felicity Blunt came with speed bumps at first.

The Devil Wears Prada star shared he was initially hesitant to date Felicity, his wife of over a decade, due to their 21-year age gap.

"I kept trying to break it off," Stanley told BBC Radio's Desert Island Discs. He later elaborated, "I'm 21 years older than she is and I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life! But I knew that this was an incredibly special person."

What's more, Stanley noted he was "afraid to get into a relationship" with Felicity following the death of his first wife, Kate Tucci, in 2009. However, Felicity's companionship has been a healing presence for Stanley and the three children he shared with Kate: 23-year-old twins Isabel and Nicolo and 21-year-old daughter Camilla.

"Felicity has been so incredible, taking on a widower and three children whose mother died," said Stanley, who welcomed son Matteo, 8, and daughter Emilia, 5, with Felicity. "That's a huge thing at a very young age too. If anybody made things better for all of us, it's her. She's the one."