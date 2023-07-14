Stanley Tucci Addresses 21-Year Age Gap With Wife Felicity Blunt

Stanley Tucci said he initially "kept trying” to break things off with wife Felicity Blunt—the sister of Emily Blunt—due to their 21-year age gap: "I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life!"

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jul 14, 2023 8:28 PMTags
Stanley TucciCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Celeb Couples Full of Fireworks

Stanley Tucci's road to romance with Felicity Blunt came with speed bumps at first.

The Devil Wears Prada star shared he was initially hesitant to date Felicity, his wife of over a decade, due to their 21-year age gap.

"I kept trying to break it off," Stanley told BBC Radio's Desert Island Discs. He later elaborated, "I'm 21 years older than she is and I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life! But I knew that this was an incredibly special person."

What's more, Stanley noted he was "afraid to get into a relationship" with Felicity following the death of his first wife, Kate Tucci, in 2009. However, Felicity's companionship has been a healing presence for Stanley and the three children he shared with Kate: 23-year-old twins Isabel and Nicolo and 21-year-old daughter Camilla.

"Felicity has been so incredible, taking on a widower and three children whose mother died," said Stanley, who welcomed son Matteo, 8, and daughter Emilia, 5, with Felicity. "That's a huge thing at a very young age too. If anybody made things better for all of us, it's her. She's the one."

photos
Secrets About The Devil Wears Prada

The Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy host first met the literary agent, 41, at the 2006 premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, in which he starred alongside Felicity's sister Emily Blunt. The couple crossed paths again at Emily and John Krasinski's 2010 wedding. Two years later, Stanley and Felicity tied the knot themselves.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Botched Docs Face an Amputation in Shocking Season 8 Trailer

2

Suspected Long Island Serial Killer in Custody After Years-Long Search

3

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

"It is not easy to find somebody who is going to take on three teenagers and a widower," Stanley told The Guardian in 2017. "That's a lot. But she was willing to take on that challenge. She cares for the kids as if they are her own, and it is a tough role, being a step-parent." 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Botched Docs Face an Amputation in Shocking Season 8 Trailer

2

Suspected Long Island Serial Killer in Custody After Years-Long Search

3

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

4

Joe Jonas Admits He Pooped His White Pants While Performing On Stage

5

Matt Damon Shares How Wife Luciana Helped Him Through Depression