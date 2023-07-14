Botched's Dr. Terry Dubrow Issues Warning on Weight Loss Surgeries After Lisa Marie Presley Death

Watch : How Weight Loss Surgery Factored Into Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Going under the knife can come with deadly consequences.

That's a sentiment Botched star and renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow shared in light of news that Lisa Marie Presley's Jan. 12 death was due to a bowel obstruction that stemmed from a weight loss procedure.

More specifically, Dr. Dubrow explained the potential risks of getting bariatric surgery—the umbrella term for weight loss surgeries such as a gastric sleeve, gastric bypass and adjustable gastric band, per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

"I have read Lisa Marie's autopsy report. She had the most advanced kind," he said about the 54-year-old's procedure in a TMZ Live video on July 14. "They made a new connection between her stomach and her intestines, and the most common complication when you go inside the abdomen and do that kind of surgery is that scar tissue forms."

He continued, "Occasionally, any time in the future when you've had this type of bypass bariatric surgery, those adhesions can block parts of the small intestine, called a small bowel obstruction."