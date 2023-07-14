Proof Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Is Already a Natural Athlete

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' athletic prowess has already been turned over to their kids.
In fact, the couple's 2-year-old daughter Sterling is quite the budding athlete, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker.
"I didn't even have to prepare her," marveled Patrick, who co-owns NWSL's Kanas City Currents with Brittany, a former professional soccer player. "We never had taught her to play soccer, but she had watched soccer games with us just from going to the Kansas City Current games—and she literally started just kicking soccer balls into the goal. We never taught her how to kick, never taught her how to play. That's just who she is."
As for her 7-month-old brother Bronze? "We're getting there," Patrick explained. "I mean, he's still at the age we're trying to get him to crawl. So, we're seeing where he's at, but I think that the biggest thing is just them following their dreams."
Still, that's not to say the NFL star isn't rooting for his kids to become future MVPs. "Obviously, I want them to play sports," he remarked. "Me and Brittany both played sports growing up. I think there's a lot of values that you can learn from playing sports of all kinds."
And to set up his kids for success, Patrick makes sure his home is stocked with various sporting equipment.
"Anything that involves golf, I'll make sure to have that on hand," said the 27-year-old, who's partnered up with Walmart to curate shoppable carts. "Sterling's swinging the golf clubs, so we make sure to get the the toy clubs from Walmart."
As a golf enthusiast off the football field, Patrick added of his daughter, "It's been really cool to see her grow up and see her try to mimic things that I do. I try to swing the golf club around her as much as possible, so one day I could take her out to the course with me."