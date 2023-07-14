Proof Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Is Already a Natural Athlete

Watch : Patrick Mahomes Shares First Photo of Son Bronze's Face

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' athletic prowess has already been turned over to their kids.

In fact, the couple's 2-year-old daughter Sterling is quite the budding athlete, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker.

"I didn't even have to prepare her," marveled Patrick, who co-owns NWSL's Kanas City Currents with Brittany, a former professional soccer player. "We never had taught her to play soccer, but she had watched soccer games with us just from going to the Kansas City Current games—and she literally started just kicking soccer balls into the goal. We never taught her how to kick, never taught her how to play. That's just who she is."

As for her 7-month-old brother Bronze? "We're getting there," Patrick explained. "I mean, he's still at the age we're trying to get him to crawl. So, we're seeing where he's at, but I think that the biggest thing is just them following their dreams."