Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023: The Best Deals on Activewear from Alo, Adidas, Zella, & FP Movement

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We are in the midst of Nordstrom's biggest sale event of the year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and there are tons of products and brands you can shop at a discounted price. The sale has so many that you may feel like you don't know where to start. If you are searching for cute and comfy activewear, you're in luck because we've got plenty of picks for you.
For the best workout outfits, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has activewear brands like Alo, FP Movement, Outdoor Voices, Zella, Spanx, Adidas, New Balance, Beyond Yoga, Sweaty Betty, Natori, and Brooks. With this much variety you can shop great deals on leggings, sports bras, skirts, sweaters, sneakers, shorts, socks, and more exercise essentials.
Read on for the best deals you can score on activewear at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
FP Movement Way Home Skort
You've seen the Free People Way Home shorts everywhere, but did you know they also have a skort option? You can get that trending smocked waistband with a cute skirt that has built in shorts for ultimate comfort and confidence as you go about your day.
Alo Real Sports Bra
This Alo sports bra is designed for low-impact workouts and is great if you want a bra with more coverage or comfort because of the longer fit. It's also lined with removable cups.
Sweaty Betty Revive Half Zip Crop Sweatshirt
If you're looking for just a little more warmth with your outfit, checkout this Revive crop sweatshirt. This is a lightweight, breathable cropped half-zip with raw edges and dropped shoulders that's perfect for a run on a colder day, throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym, or just a relaxed everyday look.
Outdoor Voices Cross Back Tennis Minidress
Outdoor Voices has some of the best stylish workout clothing just like this tennis dress. It's made with a smooth nylon and spandex blend that's quick-drying and flexible. It also has built-in shorts with side pockets and silicone along the inner hem to keep everything in place while you're moving. This dress is super versatile and easy to dress up after your workout.
Adidas Retropy E5 Sneaker
You can score this retro 70s-inspired Adidas sneaker for $35 off. This shoe has a colorblocked leather and mesh upper with a foam sole cushioning that make it perfect for all-day wear. You can get these sneakers in three colors.
Beyond Yoga At Your Leisure High Waist Leggings
Instead of grabbing another pair of plain black leggings to workout in, spice it up with this pair of leggings from Beyond Yoga. It has a flattering crossover high waistband that is also going to help keep the pants in place as you move around. It comes in a burnt orange or bright pink.
Alo Aces Tennis Skirt
This Alo skirt is the definition of cute athleisure outfits. This pleated skirt is made with a lightweight, breathable material and has built-in shorts. Wear this skirt on the tennis courts or for extra comfort during the day.
Zella Intention Boxy Modal Blend Zip-Up Hoodie
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a ton of active apparel from Zella. You can get this super comfy zip-up jacket for $23 off.
Outdoor Voices Court Tennis Skort
Add a little flair to your workout outfits with this Outdoor Voices tennis skort. It is made with a lightweight, stretchy material and built-in shorts for full range of movement while you're exercising.
FP Movement All Star Runsie
Workout freely with this one-piece number from Free People that's on sale for $33 off. This is a sporty romper made of a nylon and spandex blend with a strappy back that comes in blue or black.
Natori Dynamic Contour Underwire Sports Bra
Here is a high-impact sports bra designed for larger cup sizes from Natori that has wide adjustable straps that can be made into a racerback, underwire, and a J-hook closure.
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Sneaker
If you're looking to get into running, you need the right shoe. Brooks is a high quality running shoe brand, and you can get this pair for $30 off. It has a mesh upper for breathability and their GuideRails that keep your foot stable as you run.
Zella Luxe High Waist Rib Flare Leggings
If you haven't jumped on the flared leggings trend yet, what are you waiting for? You can get these leggings from Zella made from a soft and stretchy ribbed nylon and spandex blend for the ultimate comfort and mobility in and out of the gym.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 dates are:
- July 11: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Icon status Nordstrom card members.
- July 12: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Ambassador status Nordstrom card members.
- July 13: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Influencer status Nordstrom card members.
- July 17: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?
Everyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 16/12:01 a.m. ET on July 17. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 17.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends for everyone at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 31/2:59 a.m. ET on August 1.
Do you need a Nordstrom Card for the Anniversary Sale?
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to shop the deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. However, early access is granted to Nordy Club members based on their shopping status, so members have first dibs on the best deals before they sell out.
How often is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year usually during the middle of the summer. The sale lasts for almost a month for cardholders and just a little over two weeks for regular shoppers. And even thought Nordstrom has a ton of great sales throughout the rest of the year like Black Friday and 4th of July, the Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals you can only get during this special sale event. So don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind deals.
Looking for more things to shop for at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale? Checkout our list of the best beauty deals you can score.