Joe Jonas Admits He Pooped His White Pants While Performing On Stage

Watch : Joe Jonas Talks Taylor Swift 15 Years After Breakup

S.O.S Joe Jonas has a major confession. And it kind of stinks.

Four years ago, while performing on stage, the Jonas Brothers member pooped his pants. Yep, you read that correctly.

"We were just talking about how there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s--t your pants," Joe said on KIIS FM's Will & Woody radio show July 14. "Let's just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing."

After all, he is only human. "You think it might be a little toot, it might've been a little something else, a little something extra," the 33-year-old continued. "So it was like a mid-wardrobe s--t change during the set."

Which, naturally, was caught on camera. "If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through the show, and it was maybe a little bit like, ‘Oh that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly,'" Joe continued. "That's a story I've never told and also that's just real life."