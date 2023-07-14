Matt Damon Shares How Wife Luciana Helped Him Through Depression

Watch : How Matt Damon Really Feels About BFF Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

Matt Damon is opening up about the struggles he's faced behind the scenes.

There's no denying the Oscar winner's star power, as he's been a leading man in a variety of acclaimed movies throughout his career. However, he recently explained that there was one film that fell short of his expectations, causing him to fall "into a depression."

"I think, without naming any particular movies, that sometimes you find yourself in a movie that perhaps might not be what you had hoped it would be," Matt told reporter Jake Hamilton on the July 8 episode of Jake's Takes, "and you're still making it."

At the time, he felt like he had inconvenienced his family, including his wife Luciana Barroso and their daughters Alexia, 24, and Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12.

"I remember halfway through production and you've still got months to go and you've taken your family somewhere," the Oppenheimer actor noted, "and I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, 'What have I done?'"