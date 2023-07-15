Botched's Most Shocking Transformations Are Guaranteed to Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : Botched Has More Work to Be UNDONE - New Season Aug. 3

Life in plastic (surgery)? Not always so fantastic. Just ask Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif.

For seven seasons, the Botched duo have surprised not only their patients but also viewers at home as they perform the complicated procedures required to correct failed surgeries. The result? Always a stunning transformation.

And come August 3, the eighth season will deliver even more jaw-dropping moments. In a new trailer released July 13, one patient admits she went in for a simple tummy tuck only to land in the ICU three times. Meanwhile, another brags about spending $250,000 on 25 procedures.

And then there are the moments that really cut deep. While Dubrow admits in the teaser that the medical experts have "seen every complication known to man," this season, they'll face some of their most difficult challenges yet.

Cut to Nassif mid-surgery declaring, "We're going to have to amputate." And in the operating room, Dubrow noting, "Her stats just dropped."