Keep Up With Khloé Kardashian’s Style and Save 60% On Good American Jeans, Bodysuits, and More

The only thing better than a Good American sale is an additional discount. Here's how you can get an EXTRA 20% off sale styles from Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede's fashion brand.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 15, 2023 11:00 AMTags
Good American SaleGood American

If you love "Keeping Up WithKhloé Kardashian, you probably love Good American, the clothing brand she created with Emma Grede. Good American is famous for its sculpting, yet comfortable, jeans and inclusive size range. Personally, I am in love with the bodysuits. They're next-level flattering, delivering a snatched look that isn't uncomfortable to wear.

Good American shoppers know to expect premium fabric and comfortable fits with every piece. Every time I get something from Good American, it becomes a go-to in my wardrobe rotation. Unfortunately, I do not have the biggest shopping budget, but I'm always on the hunt for sales and good deals. There are so many amazing deals in the Good American sale section in every size. If you want to save an EXTRA 20% on markdowns, use the promo code SALE at checkout. Depending on which styles you love, you can save up to 60% on your purchase.

Here are some of the best styles on sale at Good American right now.

Good American Deals

Good American Faux Leather Shorts

If you want the comfort of wearing sweats in public, but you want to look polished, you will love these faux leather shorts. They feel like loungewear, but they look incredibly chic.

$119
$57
Good American

Good American Good Curve Denim Shorts

These are the ultimate jean shorts. They have a super-high rise that defines your shape and enhances your silhouette.

A shopper reviewed, "Thick thighs don't always mix well with shorts but these are very flattering. And the style allows u to dress them up or down which makes them needed for ur staple pair of shorts."

$100
$47
Good American

Good American Good ’90s Shorts

Channel the 90s with these retro-style shorts that are truly timeless. The high-waisted fit is flattering and the fabric has some comfortable stretch.

$129
$62
Good American

Good American Good Curve Bootcut Jeans

A shopper said, "I was taking a chance ordering online without trying on but was impressed and convinced with reviews. I was not disappointed, these have to be THE best jeans and most incredible fit ever. I will buy again!"

These curve-defining jeans have an ultra high rise and a bootcut fit.

$145
$58
Good American

Good American Good ’90s Relaxed Jeans

Relax in a pair of loose, straight jeans. They have that classic denim look with a little extra stretch to maximize your comfort.

$145
$58
Good American

Good American Soft Sculpt Pull-on Flare Jeans

These pull-on pants look like jeans, but they give you the comfort of leggings. 

$95
$38
Good American

Good American Good ’90s Shorts

Nothing says summer like a pair of distressed, denim shorts. Of course, these work for a casual look, but you can also dress them up with ease.

$99
$47
Good American

Good American Compression Shine Corset Bodysuit and Compression Shine Good Waist Leggings

Get your shine on with this matching set. Or you can rock the bodysuit and pants separately. This compressive fabric is super flattering without giving me that "squished" feeling.

$95
$38
Bodysuit
$119
$48
Pants

Good American Fit for Success Soft Sculpt Jumpsuit

Good American's denim jumpsuits are truly iconic. Get a smooth, sculpted look with this top-seller from the brand.

$149
$60
Good American

Good American Compression Sleeveless Swimsuit

This is a swimsuit, but use your imagination. You can wear this to the gym or if you just want an easy outfit while you run errands.

$139
$66
Good American

