Keep Up With Khloé Kardashian’s Style and Save 60% On Good American Jeans, Bodysuits, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love "Keeping Up With" Khloé Kardashian, you probably love Good American, the clothing brand she created with Emma Grede. Good American is famous for its sculpting, yet comfortable, jeans and inclusive size range. Personally, I am in love with the bodysuits. They're next-level flattering, delivering a snatched look that isn't uncomfortable to wear.
Good American shoppers know to expect premium fabric and comfortable fits with every piece. Every time I get something from Good American, it becomes a go-to in my wardrobe rotation. Unfortunately, I do not have the biggest shopping budget, but I'm always on the hunt for sales and good deals. There are so many amazing deals in the Good American sale section in every size. If you want to save an EXTRA 20% on markdowns, use the promo code SALE at checkout. Depending on which styles you love, you can save up to 60% on your purchase.
Here are some of the best styles on sale at Good American right now.
Good American Deals
Good American Faux Leather Shorts
If you want the comfort of wearing sweats in public, but you want to look polished, you will love these faux leather shorts. They feel like loungewear, but they look incredibly chic.
Good American Good Curve Denim Shorts
These are the ultimate jean shorts. They have a super-high rise that defines your shape and enhances your silhouette.
A shopper reviewed, "Thick thighs don't always mix well with shorts but these are very flattering. And the style allows u to dress them up or down which makes them needed for ur staple pair of shorts."
Good American Good ’90s Shorts
Channel the 90s with these retro-style shorts that are truly timeless. The high-waisted fit is flattering and the fabric has some comfortable stretch.
Good American Good Curve Bootcut Jeans
A shopper said, "I was taking a chance ordering online without trying on but was impressed and convinced with reviews. I was not disappointed, these have to be THE best jeans and most incredible fit ever. I will buy again!"
These curve-defining jeans have an ultra high rise and a bootcut fit.
Good American Good ’90s Relaxed Jeans
Relax in a pair of loose, straight jeans. They have that classic denim look with a little extra stretch to maximize your comfort.
Good American Soft Sculpt Pull-on Flare Jeans
These pull-on pants look like jeans, but they give you the comfort of leggings.
Good American Good ’90s Shorts
Nothing says summer like a pair of distressed, denim shorts. Of course, these work for a casual look, but you can also dress them up with ease.
Good American Fit for Success Soft Sculpt Jumpsuit
Good American's denim jumpsuits are truly iconic. Get a smooth, sculpted look with this top-seller from the brand.
Good American Compression Sleeveless Swimsuit
This is a swimsuit, but use your imagination. You can wear this to the gym or if you just want an easy outfit while you run errands.
Want to do more Kardashian=inspired shopping? You'll love these picks from the SKIMS wedding shop.