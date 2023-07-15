Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Biggest Sale Is Here: Save 70% and Shop These Finds Under $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Reese Witherspoon is known for her classic sense of style with a fun twist. If you want to look polished and feel comfy, you need to check out her clothing brand Draper James.

Draper James has truly timeless styles that you can rock forever in lively colors and prints. Whether you're already a Draper James shopper or if you're new to the brand, it's the best time to shop. You can get major discounts during the biggest Draper James sale of the year. Depending on which styles you love, you can save 70% on your purchase. For a limited time, every single item is less than $99. Here are some of the best deals from the sale.