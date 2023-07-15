Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Biggest Sale Is Here: Save 70% and Shop These Finds Under $59

Everything from Reese Witherspoon's fashion brand Draper James is under $99. Don't miss out on these deals.

E! Insider Shop: Draper James SaleDraper James

Reese Witherspoon is known for her classic sense of style with a fun twist. If you want to look polished and feel comfy, you need to check out her clothing brand Draper James.

Draper James has truly timeless styles that you can rock forever in lively colors and prints. Whether you're already a Draper James shopper or if you're new to the brand, it's the best time to shop. You can get major discounts during the biggest Draper James sale of the year. Depending on which styles you love, you can save 70% on your purchase. For a limited time, every single item is less than $99.  Here are some of the best deals from the sale.

Draper James Deals

There are so many great deals to shop:

Draper James Natalie Sweatshirt in Pink Magnolia and Natalie Shorts in Pink Magnolia

If you're gonna wear sweats, why not choose the most adorable option possible? This floral sweatshirt and shorts combo is just too cute to pass up.

$74
$39
Sweatshirt
$60
$29
Shorts

Draper James Pull On Shorts in Spring Blooms

These floral shorts are ultra-comfortable and they look polished. What more could you want?

$65
$29
Draper James

Draper James Lee Ann Dress in Magnolia

This is one of those dresses you can wear year-round. Just add some boots and a sweater during cold weather and you're set.

$98
$39
Draper James

Draper James Bikini Top in Awning Stripe and Mid Rise Bikini Bottom in Awning Stripe

Feel yacht-ready no matter where you are with this blue striped bikini. Both pieces are made from super stretchy fabric and the bottom has a super-flattering mid-waist rise.

 

$75
$39
Top
$70
$39
Bottom

Draper James Sammi Smocked Top in Ditsy Daisy and Sammi Shorts in Ditsy Daisy

This floral set is absolutely darling. You will look cute without even trying. This is a great casual outfit or you can dress it up with some heels and accessories.

$85
$39
Top
$75
$39
Shorts

Draper James Natalie Sweatshirt in Navy Gingham

This cute gingham sweatshirt is a Draper James bestseller. You get the comfort of sweats and a polished style at the same time.

$74
$39
Draper James

Draper James Natalie Shorts in Awning Stripe

These shorts are easy, breezy, and on-trend. Feel cozy at home or you can dress them up with a white button down.

$60
$29
Draper James

