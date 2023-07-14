LSU Basketball Alum Danielle Ballard Dead at 29 After Fatal Crash

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The LSU community is mourning the loss of an alum.

Danielle Ballard, a former standout basketball player for Louisiana State University, died on July 13 after being struck by a vehicle in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities have confirmed. She was 29.

A spokesperson from the Memphis Police Department told E! News that a car was traveling southbound on Coleman Road when it struck Ballard in the left travel lane. After the accident, she was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Authorities also confirmed the incident is a preliminary ongoing investigation.

Shortly after her passing, Ballard's alma mater honored the athlete's legacy.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Danielle," the school's statement shared to their website read. "She meant a great deal to our program and was such a big part of our women's basketball family. It's difficult to understand why this happened to someone who was so full of life and had so much promise. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends."