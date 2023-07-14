Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3 Kids Steal the Show During Surprise Visit to Air Show

Watch : Princess Charlotte Is Looking All Grown Up in RARE New Pic!

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children have taken their summer break to new heights.

On July 14, the Prince and Princess of Wales brought Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, on a visit to Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military air show, at the Royal Air Force Fairford in Gloucestershire, England. This marked the first public outing for the kids since King Charles III's Trooping the Colour birthday parade in June.

The Wales children stole the show during the visit to the RAF base, where they were given a private tour of the facility's various aircraft.

According to HELLO! magazine, the group first went on board a C-17 transporter aircraft, which was used to carry the late Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in the days leading up to her funeral last September—and George, who turns 10 later this month, helped raise the ramp with the push of a button. Louis, meanwhile, adorably chilled out in a small military vehicle.