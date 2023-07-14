Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3 Kids Steal the Show During Surprise Visit to Air Show

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended the Royal International Air Tattoo, the largest military air show. See pics from the royal family's visit.

By Corinne Heller Jul 14, 2023 6:01 PMTags
Kate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsPrince GeorgePrincess CharlottePrince Louis
Watch: Princess Charlotte Is Looking All Grown Up in RARE New Pic!

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children have taken their summer break to new heights.

On July 14, the Prince and Princess of Wales brought Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, on a visit to Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military air show, at the Royal Air Force Fairford in Gloucestershire, England. This marked the first public outing for the kids since King Charles III's Trooping the Colour birthday parade in June. 

The Wales children stole the show during the visit to the RAF base, where they were given a private tour of the facility's various aircraft.

According to HELLO! magazine, the group first went on board a C-17 transporter aircraft, which was used to carry the late Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in the days leading up to her funeral last September—and George, who turns 10 later this month, helped raise the ramp with the push of a button. Louis, meanwhile, adorably chilled out in a small military vehicle. 

photos
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at King Charles III's Coronation

George, now the second-in-line to the throne, wore a blue polo shirt and blue pants, paired with brown suede boots that matched his dad. Charlotte sported a navy and white striped, sleeveless dress with a Peter Pan collar, paired with a white cardigan, while Louis arrived in a blue polo top with khaki shorts. The two youngest kids also wore matching navy and white slip-on sneakers.

Kate wore a beige pinstripe Blazé Milano blazer over a white top and navy pants, while William opted for a navy suit with no tie.

The event and venue holds a special place in William's heart, as he used to work as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance in England and a helicopter pilot for the RAF Search and Rescue Force before announcing plans to concentrate on his royal duties in 2017. He is currently an Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby, while Kate bear the title of Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.

See photos from the Prince and Princess of Wales' family visit to the base and air show below:

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Welcome Aboard

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis board a C-17 transporter aircraft during their visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Here Come the Waleses

Prince William, Kate MiddletonPrince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis walk down the ramp of a C-17 transporter aircraft after touring it during their visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Louis Says Hi

The youngest Wales child raises his hand in greeting.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince George Helps Out

The second-in-line to the throne helps raise the ramp for a C-17 transporter aircraft.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Twinning

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wore matching slip-on navy and white sneakers during their visit.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Stylish in Stripes

Princess Charlotte showcases a chic junior style as she appears with mom Kate Middleton.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Pilot Princess

Princess Charlotte appears with her parents on a tour of various aircraft at the Royal International Air Tattoo.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Mother & Son

Kate Middleton explains something to Prince Louis as he sits in a small military vehicle.

Trending Stories

1

Suspected Long Island Serial Killer in Custody After Years-Long Search

2

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Botched Docs Face an Amputation in Shocking Season 8 Trailer

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Suspected Long Island Serial Killer in Custody After Years-Long Search

2

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Botched Docs Face an Amputation in Shocking Season 8 Trailer

4

Arrest Made in Connection to Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro's Death

5

Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Perez Reunites With Her Family