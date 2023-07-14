Demi Lovato Says She Has Vision and Hearing Impairment After Near-Fatal Overdose

Watch : Demi Lovato REGRETS Documenting Her Sobriety Journey

Demi Lovato wouldn't change a thing.

Five years after her near-fatal overdose, "I wouldn't change my path because I don't have any regrets," she said on the July 12 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "The closest thing that I get to a regret is when I overdosed."

Looking back, Lovato—who has been open about her battles with addiction—expressed what she wishes she knew at that time.

"I wish somebody had told me, one, that I was beautiful because I didn't believe it," the 30-year-old continued, "and, two, I wish that someone would have told me that if you just sit with the pain, it passes—that you don't have to use over it."

Though she's now in a better place, she still feels the impact of her overdose.

"It actually caused a disability," she shared. "I have vision impairment and hearing impairment….That's the closest thing that I have to a regret is that because of what it's caused me today. Like, I don't drive because I have blind spots in my vision."