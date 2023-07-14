Why The View Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin's Shirt Design Became a Hot Topic

"I'm fascinated by that shirt you're wearing," Joy Behar told Alyssa Farah Griffin, before Whoopi Goldberg pulled out scissors and quipped, "I really feel like somebody needs to cut it."

Alyssa Farah Griffin's head-scratching attire turned into a hot topic on The View.

The former White House communications director wore a bright blue pinstripe top that featured unique shoulder slits near the collars on the July 13 episode of the daytime talk show. 

The blouse's mind-boggling design quickly became the topic of conversation. "I'm fascinated by that shirt you're wearing," Joy Behar told Alyssa, to which she responded, "I'm not sure I'm wearing it right but I like it."

Whoopi Goldberg didn't hold back her thoughts on the button-down either.

"I don't want anybody to get nervous," the Oscar winner quipped, holding a pair of black scissors, "but we have been talking about this shirt, and I really feel like somebody needs to cut it so that it works."

But instead of taking matters into her own hands, Whoopi decided to call in a professional: The View's stylist Fran Taylor, who ended up breaking the news to Alyssa that she had, in fact, been wearing the top incorrectly.

"The shirt is really supposed to be worn like this," Fran told the host while adjusting the shoulder-baring pieces, to which Alyssa replied, "Oh, so you're saying I'm wrong? That makes so much more sense."

Sara Haines came to Alyssa's defense, noting that she's experienced a few fashion mishaps over the years. As she put it, "How many times have I come out in clothes backwards? So many times."

Before the ladies moved on to discuss other topics, Whoopi closed the segment with a cheeky message. "I feel like we need to hold onto these scissors," she said, "just in case."

