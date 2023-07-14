You Need to See Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen’s Baby Girl Gia Make Her TV Debut

Watch : Robert De Niro's Grandson's Death: Suspect Arrested

Meet the baby.

Two months after Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen announced they had welcomed a baby girl, their daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro made her television debut on CBS Mornings July 14.

On set, host Gayle King can be seen asking to hold baby, as she turned Gia toward the camera and said, "Look over there, you're making your tv debut on CBS Mornings. Yay!"

And unsurprisingly, Gia was made for the camera as she stared straight into it and charmed viewers with a winning smile.

"What's your favorite Robert De Niro movie?" Gayle jokingly asked the infant. "Which one do you like?"

As Tiffany quipped back, "The one in the delivery room where I'm the star." (And no, you're not misremembering Taxi Driver.)

During their sit-down interview, Tiffany shed light on how motherhood has changed her life, noting Gia has "made it more fun."

Meanwhile, her 79-year-old boyfriend has become a pillar of support after she was diagnosed with Bell's palsy, a condition that impacts facial muscles, post birth.