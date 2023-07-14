You Need to See Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen’s Baby Girl Gia Make Her TV Debut

Meet the baby.
Two months after Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen announced they had welcomed a baby girl, their daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro made her television debut on CBS Mornings July 14.
On set, host Gayle King can be seen asking to hold baby, as she turned Gia toward the camera and said, "Look over there, you're making your tv debut on CBS Mornings. Yay!"
And unsurprisingly, Gia was made for the camera as she stared straight into it and charmed viewers with a winning smile.
"What's your favorite Robert De Niro movie?" Gayle jokingly asked the infant. "Which one do you like?"
As Tiffany quipped back, "The one in the delivery room where I'm the star." (And no, you're not misremembering Taxi Driver.)
During their sit-down interview, Tiffany shed light on how motherhood has changed her life, noting Gia has "made it more fun."
Meanwhile, her 79-year-old boyfriend has become a pillar of support after she was diagnosed with Bell's palsy, a condition that impacts facial muscles, post birth.
"He was very sweet," Tiffany shared. "He tried to say that he didn't see any difference, he didn't see any change. He was like, 'No…You look fine. Maybe you look a little stern.' And I'm like, 'Really? My whole face is melted on itself.' But he was very strong, very supportive."
Tiffany, who was diagnosed a week after giving birth, has treated the condition with steroids and acupuncture. However, going through this health struggle has made her uncomfortable in her own skin.
"I've never really cared too much about what I look like," she confessed. "But what bothered me is that I couldn't smile at the baby at the beginning, and I couldn't give her kisses. That's what made me self-conscious. And then we decided we're going to live our life and be social."
And they have a sprawling family to do that with. Gia joins the Oscar winner's six other children, including Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46—with ex Diahnne Abbott—27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian (with ex Toukie Smith), as well as son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, from his marriage to Grace Hightower.
