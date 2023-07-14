You Need to See Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen’s Baby Girl Gia Make Her TV Debut

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen brought their baby girl Gia to her first television appearance on CBS Mornings alongside host Gayle King.

Meet the baby.

Two months after Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen announced they had welcomed a baby girl, their daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro made her television debut on CBS Mornings July 14.

On set, host Gayle King can be seen asking to hold baby, as she turned Gia toward the camera and said, "Look over there, you're making your tv debut on CBS Mornings. Yay!"

And unsurprisingly, Gia was made for the camera as she stared straight into it and charmed viewers with a winning smile.

"What's your favorite Robert De Niro movie?" Gayle jokingly asked the infant. "Which one do you like?"

As Tiffany quipped back, "The one in the delivery room where I'm the star." (And no, you're not misremembering Taxi Driver.)

During their sit-down interview, Tiffany shed light on how motherhood has changed her life, noting Gia has "made it more fun."

Meanwhile, her 79-year-old boyfriend has become a pillar of support after she was diagnosed with Bell's palsy, a condition that impacts facial muscles, post birth.

2023 Celebrity Babies

"He was very sweet," Tiffany shared. "He tried to say that he didn't see any difference, he didn't see any change. He was like, 'No…You look fine. Maybe you look a little stern.' And I'm like, 'Really? My whole face is melted on itself.' But he was very strong, very supportive."

Tiffany, who was diagnosed a week after giving birth, has treated the condition with steroids and acupuncture. However, going through this health struggle has made her uncomfortable in her own skin.

"I've never really cared too much about what I look like," she confessed. "But what bothered me is that I couldn't smile at the baby at the beginning, and I couldn't give her kisses. That's what made me self-conscious. And then we decided we're going to live our life and be social."

And they have a sprawling family to do that with. Gia joins the Oscar winner's six other children, including Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46—with ex Diahnne Abbott—27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian (with ex Toukie Smith), as well as son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, from his marriage to Grace Hightower.

Read on for a full breakdown of the De Niro family tree…

First Wife Diahnne Abbott

Robert De Niro met his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, while making Taxi Driver, in which Diahnne had a bit part as the ticket taker at a porn theater Travis Bickle patronizes in the gritty 1976 classic and they tied the knot April 28, 1976.

Daughter Drena De Niro

He adopted Diahnne's daughter Drena, now 52, when they got married.

Son Raphael De Niro

Their son Raphael was born Nov. 9, 1976. He later recalled the family moving from Los Angeles (where his dad was born) to New York (the city his dad is most associated with) when he was about 10, telling The Real Deal it was a major "culture shock."

The actors divorced in 1988.

Drena and Raphael

Drena, whose first Instagram post is a black-and-white snap of her as a child out to dinner with her parents and then-couple Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston ("at this point all I wonder is WTF was I doing there ???"), has remained in show business as an actor and producer. 

Growing up, "it definitely wasn't the typical family lifestyle," she told Everything Zoomer, "but there was a lot of warmth, fun, craziness." She described her father as "a non-judgmental, open-minded person, always accepting of what people feel their paths are."

Raphael went into real estate, which also runs in the family. Per his website, he leads The De Niro Team at Douglas Elliman in Manhattan, and he's a partner in TriBeCa's Greenwich Hotel. 

The 46-year-old shares three kids with ex-wife Claudine de Matos and has been married to stylist Hannah Carnes since March 2020.

Acknowledging his last name alone turned him into fodder for tabloid coverage, Raphael told The Real Deal, "I just try to keep my head down and keep my private life private."

Grandson Leandro

Drena is mom to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez with artist ex Carlos Rodriguez.

Leandro, born in 2003, ventured into the family business and appeared with Drena in 2018's A Star Is Born.

In July 2023, Drena announced Leandro passed away at the age of 19 after a suspected overdose. An arrest has since been made in connection with his death.

Twins With Touki Smith

The actor and model Touki Smith are parents to twin sons Julian and Aaron, born Oct. 20, 1995.

Robert and Touki split up in 1996 after about eight years together.

Julian De Niro

While Aaron leads a private life, Julian is an actor who most recently appeared on Broadway in the Tony-nominated The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. In 2022 he played a young Barack Obama in the Showtime limited series The First Lady.

"For my kids, I tell them, 'If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that's fine as long as you're happy. Just don't sell yourself short,'" the Meet the Parents star told People in January 2020. "That's the most I would say—push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don't be afraid."

Son Elliot and Daughter Helen With Grace Hightower

He also shares son Elliot, born March 18, 1998, and daughter Helen Grace, born via surrogate in December 2011, with Grace Hightower.

They married in 1997 and the actor filed for divorce barely two years later, but they reconciled before the split was official and renewed their vows in 2004.

They again began divorce proceedings in 2018.

When promoting Silver Linings Playbook, in which he played a father of an adult son with bipolar disorder, he opened up about having a child with special needs, telling Katie Couric in 2013, "I don't like to get emotional, but I know exactly what [my character] goes through." In 2016 he shared that Elliott has autism.

Daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro With Tiffany Chen

The actor's seventh child was born April 6, 2023.

CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King got to do the name-reveal honors on her show May 11. "How cute is this baby?" she said about the photo of the 1-month-old. "Robert De Niro and his partner, that's Tiffany Chen, are over the moon about this little girl."

The 79-year-old first told ET Canada that he'd become a father for the seventh time.

"My kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful," he shared when asked if his children considered him a cool dad. "My daughter [Helen], she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But that's what it is."

