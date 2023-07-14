Make Sure You Never Lose Your Favorite Photos and Save 58% On the Picture Keeper Connect

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

They say "a picture is worth a thousand words," but it's really so much more. There's just something so special about looking back at some of your favorite memories. Unfortunately, I have lost so many of my favorite photos after my phone was stolen. It can get expensive to back up all your photos, especially if that cost increases along with the amount of files stored. If you want to make sure you never lose your favorite photos ever again, check out the Picture Keeper Connect.

The Picture Keeper Connect protects your favorite photos to free up space on your phone, computer, tablet, or any other devices you use. Instead of spending a lot of money to get a phone with more storage, get the Picture Keeper Connect. You can store photos directly from your device to make room for new pictures or you can just use this as a backup. All you need to do is download the free app and plug this in a USB drive. It even comes with a USB adaptor so you can plug it into your phone.

This product is compatible with Apple and Android devices and you can even use the app to retouch, colorize, and filter photos. Normally, this would cost $165, but you can get a a bundle with a customizable photo gift case for just $70 from QVC.