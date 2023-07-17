The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 is Open to All: Shop the Best Deals on Beauty, Fashion, Home & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who doesn't love a good deal? We certainly do. Luckily, we are in the midst of the summer sale season, and Nordstrom is having their huge anniversary sale where you can get tons of top brands for a fraction of the original prices.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is not something you want to miss. The sale finally opened up to the public today, so you probably want to hurry and grab some of these deals before they sell out.
This is their biggest event of the year, so you know the deals have to be good. This sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite beauty products with Nordstrom's beauty exclusive deals and luxury makeup sets from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, and Dior. You can also shop haircare bundles from brands like Olaplex and Moroccan Oil or skincare routine sets from Shiseido and Sunday Riley.
There are deals for everyone to expand their wardrobe from brands like Free People, Madewell, Good American, Steve Madden, or Outdoor Voices. You can find all kinds of shorts, dresses, tees, blouses, skirts, and sandals for the summer season. You may also want to take advantage of this sale to purchase some fall finds like sweaters, jeans, jackets, pants, and more.
Other categories that are worth checking out include handbags, luggage, shoes, beauty tools, and bedding.
You can find a lot of products that are over half off of the original value. These Nordstrom Anniversary sales are truly a wonder, so you have to hurry because these items won't be available forever.
What can you get at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
If you're overwhelmed by how many things are available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and don't really know where to start, we'll give you a quick breakdown of the brands you may want to check out.
The entire family can score a deal at the sale. The main categories you can shop are beauty, women's fashion, men's fashion, kid's, shoes, and home.
For beauty products, there are so many great brands with amazing deals such as Drybar, Dyson, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Dior, The Ordinary, Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Lancome, Benefit Cosmetics, Too Faced, Shiseido, Yves Saint Laurent, Kiehl's, Sunday Riley, Moroccan Oil, NuFace, NARS, and MAC.
Some of the best fashion brands to shop include Levi's, AllSaints, Madewell, Free People, Steve Madden, Alo, Good American, Spanx, Outdoor Voices, Barefoot Dreams, UGG, and Birkenstock, Kate Spade, Zella, Coach, Dolce Vita, and Beis.
Read on for some of our favorite picks of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
The Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Sell out risk: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit, $62 (originally $92)
Rare deal: Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal, $130 (originally $170)
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler
The Dyson Airwrap that you've been seeing all over social media is on sale! This tool is a multi-styler that has re-engineered how to curl and style one's hair. You get several attachments with this purchase for even more styling options.
Beis The Weekend Duffle Bag
Beis is Shay Mitchell's very own luggage line that has been blowing up for its efficient and stylish designs. This weekend duffle bag is the perfect carryon with tons of pockets and a structured bottom. Be sure to check out all of the other Beis products on sale.
Outdoor Voices Cross Back Tennis Minidress
Outdoor Voices has some of the best stylish workout clothing just like this tennis dress. It's made with a smooth nylon and spandex blend that's quick-drying and flexible. It also has built-in shorts with side pockets and silicone along the inner hem to keep everything in place while you're moving. This dress is super versatile and easy to dress up after your workout.
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
This is a can't miss deal on the cult-favorite Olaplex Bond Maintenance shampoo. This product is made to protect your hair and prevent breakage. It's super nourishing and moisturizing, and it's $20 off.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills has some of the best brow products on the market, and you can get their famous brow care products in a kit for only $30. You'll get a full size Brow Wiz that has a brow pencil and brow brush, and a mini size Brow Genius serum.
ghd Max Styler 2-Inch Wide Plate Flat Iron
This 2-inch flat iron is a 2022 Allure Best of Beauty winner, so you know you have to take advantage of this deal. Get this award-winning hair tool that's great for long or thick hair for $83 off!
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
This is Birkenstock's first time at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so make sure to grab a pair while you can. Get this sandal for a comfy foot and a stylish look.
Levi's Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Who doesn't love a good pair of Levi's? You can get this pair of classic high waisted jeans for $32 off. It is made with a soft cotton blend, but still has limited stretch like other Levi's. You are getting a straight leg jean with a little distressing that will definitely become a staple in your wardrobe.
Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven
Don't forget to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kitchenware section for deals on pots, pans, dinnerware and more. You can get this Dutch oven from fan-favorite brand Le Creuset for $135 off.
Moroccan Oil Hydrating Treasures Set
If you want to get better at taking care of your hair, you should look at this Moroccan Oil set. You get full sizes of the Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner and a travel size of the Intense Hydrating Mask. These products work to improve hydration, texture, and shine which is especially great for those with dull or dry hair.
Free People Isla Cable Stitch Tunic Sweater
Everyone needs a good cable knit sweater, especially with fall right around the corner. This sweater from Free People is in a tunic style which will have an oversized fit and end around the mid thigh. You can choose from five colors.
Kendra Scott Dira Multichain Necklace
If you're looking for some jewelry at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, this layered Kendra Scott necklace is a great option. It's a simple, sophisticated design, but still has something special with the flower pendant and intricate chains.
Madewell Medium Transport Leather Tote
If you hate trying to fit all your things in a tiny purse, you should think about getting a tote bag. This Madewell tote is a great everyday bag that has a medium size capacity, big pockets inside and outside, and two detachable straps.
MAC In Hindsight Eye Set
Easily create the perfect eye look with this set from MAC. You get an eyeshadow palette with six versatile shades and a travel size tube of their popular MACstack mascara.
Supergoop! Play Sunscreen Set
Protect yourself from the hot summer sun this season with this deal on a Supergoop! sunscreen set. Supergoop! sunscreen is lightweight and moisturizing. In this set, you get a full size with 30 SPF and a jumbo size with 50 SPF so you can keep one in your bag and one at home.
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
This super soft and cozy animal print throw blanket from Barefoot Dreams for $60 off. This would make a great addition to your living room to provide you and your guests ultimate comfort.
St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Bronzing Mousse
Get the perfect tan for the summer with this deal on the top-rated St. Tropez self tanning mousse. It is super easy to use, quick-drying, streak-free, and transfer resistant.
Steve Madden Cassady Loafer Mule
Grab a pair of Steve Madden shoes during the anniversary sale for $30 off. This pair of loafers come in a mule style with a chain link detail that lets you dress with a classy, professional style while still feeling relaxed. This loafer comes in six colors or patterns.
Best of Clinique Set
Clinique, a tried and true makeup and skincare brand, has a gift set filled with some of its best products. For just $30, you get travel sizes of the Moisture Surge 100-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, the Take The Day Off Makeup Remover, the Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, and the High Impact Mascara in Black.
Free People Way Home Skort
You've seen the Free People Way Home shorts everywhere, but did you know they also have a skort option? You can get that trending smocked waistband with a cute skirt that has built in shorts for ultimate comfort and confidence as you go about your day.
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
Get the popular NuFace microcurrent device in a starter kit with other NuFace essentials for $80 off. The kit comes with the MINI+ facial toning device that uses microcurrents to lift, smooth, and tighten your skin. You also get the Aqua Gel Activator, Silk Creme Activator, and an application brush.
Madewell Cameron Ribbed Crop Cardigan
Grab this cropped cardigan from Madewell for the upcoming fall season. It's made with a soft, ribbed material, and it's great for layering.
Rouge Dior Lipstick Set
This Dior lipstick set is one example of the many exclusive beauty sets available in the Nordstrom Anniversary sale this year. These are four transferproof and very pigmented luxury lipsticks that are on sale for a value of $12.50 each.
Drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush
You've seen Drybar hair tools everywhere, and now's the time to get one for yourself. This blow-dryer brush makes styling your hair so much easier by combining a blow dryer and a brush. You can use this on wet or dry hair.
Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Cream Set
Everyone loves Shiseido beauty products, and you can get this holy grail wrinkle smoothing cream set yourself for $54 off.
Alo Aces Tennis Skirt
This Alo skirt is the definition of cute athleisure outfits. This pleated skirt is made with a lightweight, breathable material and has built-in shorts. Wear this skirt on the tennis courts or for extra comfort during the day.
Twilly d'Hermès Eau de Parfum
Make sure to check out the selection of fragrances on sale to find your new signature scent. This eau de parfum from Hermes has notes of tuberose, ginger, and sandalwood. This set comes with one full size bottle and one travel size.
NARS Blush Duo
Grab a two-pack of the iconic and award-winning NARS blush in the shade Orgasm for only $40.
Good American Good Legs Flare Jeans
Good American is known for the high quality, size inclusive jeans, and now's your chance to get a pair for yourself for $50 off. This pair of denim has a "retro flare-leg silhouette" in a medium blue wash.
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale also has quite a few home sales to shop. This Dyson cordless vacuum is equipped with a strong suction, an hour of power, and eight tool attachments to be able to clean all the rooms in your house.
Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set
The Sunday Riley Good Genes serum and the C.E.O. brightening serum are some cult favorite beauty products. This Radiance Duo targets texture, dullness, dark spots, discoloration, fine lines and wrinkles for smooth, bright skin.
UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
UGG is a huge seller at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so make sure to grab a pair for yourself to wear in the upcoming fall and winter seasons. This style of UGG slippers is super trendy right now. They come in six different colors.
Lip Injection Extreme Twice the Pump Duo Set
Score a pair of the cult favorite Lip Injection Extreme gloss from Too Faced. You get an instant plumping effect the second the first coat of gloss is applied which also hydrates and nourishes your lips.
PURA x Illume Bestsellers Smart Diffuser & Fragrance Set
Keep your home smelling nice and fresh with this PURA x Illume diffuser set. The PURA diffuser you can control from your phone holds two scents so you can choose from the four bestselling Illume fragrances provided in the set (Citrus Crush, Coconut Milk Mango, Fresh Sea Sat, Blackberry Absinthe).
Coach Polished Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a ton of great deals on handbags just like this Coach crossbody bag. This leather bag has a sleek and elegant look with a simple, yet stylish 90s-inspired design. It comes with two straps, and the crossbody strap is removable.
Osea Golden Glow Discovery Set
To keep your skin glowing all summer, get this bodycare set from Osea for $40 off. You get the Undaria Algae Body Oil in a travel and full size and the Undaria Algae Body Butter.
Thread & Supply Oversize High Pile Fleece Jacket
Start bundling up for the cold weather coming soon with this oversized fleece jacket that has a classic style and is great for layering.
Benefit Cosmetics Line & Lash Haul Mascara & Eyeliner Set
Score a set of the shopper-loved Benefit mascara and eyeliner for 44% off. You can get two full sizes of their top-rated They're Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara and one full size of the They're Real! Xtreme Precision Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 dates are:
- July 11: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Icon status Nordstrom card members.
- July 12: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Ambassador status Nordstrom card members.
- July 13: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Influencer status Nordstrom card members.
- July 17: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?
Everyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 16/12:01 a.m. ET on July 17. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 17.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends for everyone at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 31/2:59 a.m. ET on August 1. That's when all those amazing discounts will go back up to regular price.
Do you need a Nordstrom Card for the Anniversary Sale?
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to shop the deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. However, early access is granted to Nordy Club members based on their shopping status, so members have first dibs on the best deals before they sell out.
How often is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year usually during the middle of the summer. The sale lasts for almost a month for cardholders and just a little over two weeks for regular shoppers. And even thought Nordstrom has a ton of great sales throughout the rest of the year like Black Friday and 4th of July, the Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals you can only get during this special sale event. So don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind deals.
