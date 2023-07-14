How Willie Geist Celebrated His 300th Episode of Sunday TODAY With a Full Circle Moment

Watch : Willie Geist Reflects on "Sunday Today" & New Podcast

With nearly 2 million people, Manhattan can feel pretty freakin' massive. But, in actuality, it is one teeny, tiny island. Just ask Willie Geist.

Because, mere hours after filming his 300th (!!) episode of Sunday TODAY with Matt Damon, the TODAY veteran ran into his first ever Sunday Sitdown guest, Leslie Odom Jr. "It was a nice bit of poetry," Geist exclusively told E! News, reflecting back on when it all began. "I was just happy to get that first show on the air in April of 2016…at the height of Hamilton-mania."

Not that he ever doubted his approach to storytelling, which features hour-long interviews with stars that strive to spotlight the in depth, very real stories behind their success.

Nearly eight years in, "it means the idea for a new kind of TODAY show has resonated with our audience," he shared. "It means our amazing team of talented bookers, producers and editors has created something unique and good and compelling to our viewers."