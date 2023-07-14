Save 44% On the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara and Everyone Will Wonder if You Got Lash Extensions

If you need additional information before you shop, check out these reviews from shoppers.

Better Than Sex Mascara Reviews

A shopper said, "I have purchased more mascara than I care to talk about, but this is the best stuff I have EVER used, and believe me, I have tried hundreds! This brand does not get clumpy, is very juicy, does not put black under my eyes after 2 hours and does not make my eyes itch, which is my biggest problem. I wear this every day and I'm still using the first one."

Another declared, "This is the best mascara I've ever tried. For the 1st time my lashes don't feel stiff & crunchy after I use it. They feel soft & natural & I can't believe the length & volume they give. If I could give 10 stars I would!"

"Speechless," a shopper wrote, "I tried this mascara I could not believe how big it made my eyelashes. I was blown away. Then I go and try to put it on my left eyelashes and I poked myself in the eye. I gave up and took it off. Yes I have use this mascara since and very happy I bought it."

A fan of the product wrote, "I love this mascara!! It really does make my lashes visibly longer! The applicator is so easy to use."

"Mom is 81 and her lashes were on the thin side but this has given her much full lashes and No clumps ......Yes this was worth it," someone reviewed.

Another person shared, "This was a great deal on some very exclusive mascara. You just can beat the price for the 4-pack!! Makes my lashes full, thick and long. No skimpy lashes for me. Women ask me if my lashes are real?! Boy, that makes me feel soooo good! (so many women are wearing false eyelashes these days!) You don't have to deal with the glue, cutting them to fit your eye and getting them in the right position. Try this....you WILL love it!!!"

