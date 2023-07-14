Exclusive

Matthew Lawrence Teases His Happily Ever After With TLC's Chilli

Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli have been together for over a year. Is marriage in the cards? Find out what the Boy Meets World alum said on E! News.

Watch: Matthew Lawrence Discusses Future (& Kids?!) With TLC's Chilli

Are wedding bells in Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' future?

The Boy Meets World actor isn't ruling out the idea of marrying the TLC singer, who he has been dating for more than a year.

"With marriage comes kids and that's kind of the order that we've discussed anything like that," Matthew told E! News co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester July 13. "So if that was the future, that's the future. That would be an amazing future, if that was the case."

The 43-year-old continued, "Hey, look, she's an amazing person. I'd be very lucky."

Safe to say her bandmate Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins doesn't think he's a scrub. As she previously told E!, "This is the happiest I've ever seen her."

And Chilli's son, Tron Austin, has also given his stamp of approval. "Oh man, I just like seeing her happy, you know?" the 25-year-old told People in April. "As someone who is now five years into my relationship, I love seeing humans connect and witnessing that genuineness. I feel that from him."

Though the duo began dating last fall, they didn't go public with their romance until New Year's Eve, sharing an Instagram video of themselves dancing to A-ha's "Take On Me" in matching PJs and captioning it "#NewYearsShenanigans #OnesieGang #WeCute."

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Lifetime

In May, the singer spoke about the possibility of taking her relationship with Matthew to the new step. When asked on E! News if the two were moving in together, she said, "Certain things happen when you get married," before clarifying, "We're not married yet."

