Arrest Made in Connection to Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro's Death

Watch : Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro Dead at 19

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the tragic death of Robert De Niro's teen grandson.

Nearly two weeks after Leandro De Niro Rodriguez passed away from a suspected overdose, Sofia Haley Marks, 20, was arrested on "federal drug distribution charges," law enforcement sources told NBC New York 4. According to the outlet, she's expected to make an appearance in federal court July 14.

E! News has reached out to the New York Police Department and Robert's rep for comment and has not heard back.

A spokesperson for the NYPD previously told E! News that Leandro was found unconscious and unresponsive inside a New York City residence around 2:20 p.m. local time July 2. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, Leandro's mom Drena De Niro—the daughter of Robert and his ex Diahnne Abbott—announced the 19-year-old's death on Instagram. "My beautiful sweet angel," she wrote. "I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life."