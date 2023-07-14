Suspected Long Island Serial Killer in Custody After Years-Long Manhunt

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

There's a possible breakthrough in the chilling case of the Long Island serial killer.

More than a decade after authorities found the remains of at least 10 people in the remote area of Long Island, New York, a suspect is in custody in connection to the Gilgo Beach murders, a law enforcement official and two government officials confirmed to NBC News July 14.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office told the outlet that there was a "significant development in the case" but declined to comment further, citing a forthcoming court proceeding. According to NBC News, the suspect is from Massapequa, the community located within nearby Nassau County.

The break in the case comes 13 years after the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker from New Jersey who vanished in 2010 after leaving a residence in Oak Beach.

After leaving a client's home, she made a 22-minute-long call to 911, which was released to the public in 2022. During the call, per NBC News, Gilbert was heard telling the emergency dispatcher that someone was trying to kill her.