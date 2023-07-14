Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Shares First Photo of Baby Girl Shai

Naomi Osaka just aced this social media debut.
The tennis champion, who recently welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Cordae, shared a photo of her mini-me on Instagram July 13. While the sweet snap didn't show the little one's face, it's clear that she's already taking after her mama—rocking footed pajamas embroidered with tennis rackets and balls from the brand Sammy + Nat.
Naomi's post also included pictures taken throughout her pregnancy, including a shot of the 25-year-old baring her baby bump at a recording studio, as well as a selfie from her hospital bed for her daughter's arrival.
"Well that was a cool little intermission," she wrote in the caption, before teasing a forthcoming return to tennis. "Now back to your regularly scheduled program."
A source close to Naomi previously told E! News that mom and baby "are doing great."
The athlete has not publicly revealed additional details about her baby, including her birthday, though Cordae did share that the couple named her Shai.
"My daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago," he told the crowd during his July 8 performance at Canada's Calgary Stampede, as seen in a video circulating on social media. "So, I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai."
The 25-year-old added, "Love you, I'm going back home."
Naomi first announced her pregnancy in January, shortly after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open. "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," she tweeted alongside a sonogram taken during an ultrasound appointment. "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure."
She continued at the time, "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."
In her announcement, Naomi also vowed to compete in the 2024 Australian Open, adding, "I'll see you guys in the start of the next one."