Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Shares First Photo of Baby Girl Shai

Watch : Naomi Osaka Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With BF Cordae

Naomi Osaka just aced this social media debut.

The tennis champion, who recently welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Cordae, shared a photo of her mini-me on Instagram July 13. While the sweet snap didn't show the little one's face, it's clear that she's already taking after her mama—rocking footed pajamas embroidered with tennis rackets and balls from the brand Sammy + Nat.

Naomi's post also included pictures taken throughout her pregnancy, including a shot of the 25-year-old baring her baby bump at a recording studio, as well as a selfie from her hospital bed for her daughter's arrival.

"Well that was a cool little intermission," she wrote in the caption, before teasing a forthcoming return to tennis. "Now back to your regularly scheduled program."

A source close to Naomi previously told E! News that mom and baby "are doing great."

The athlete has not publicly revealed additional details about her baby, including her birthday, though Cordae did share that the couple named her Shai.