Florence Pugh Saves Emily Blunt From a Nip Slip During Oppenheimer Premiere

Florence Pugh helped Emily Blunt avoid a fashion bomb.
While attending the Oppenheimer premiere in London on July 12, which took place before the SAG-AFTRA strike, the Devil Wears Prada alum almost suffered a major wardrobe malfunction after her blazer unexpectedly popped open.
Florence, standing next to Emily, quickly sprang into action and blocked onlookers from seeing a potential nip slip. The Midsommer actress also helped Emily, 40, button her top back up. In a viral TikTok posted by ETalk TV on July 13, Florence reassured Emily, saying, "I got you."
The two didn't let the style mishap damper the rest of their night, as they both busted out laughing and continued to strike poses on the red carpet. The show, as they say, must go on.
And fashion emergency aside, Emily wowed in a shiny copper-colored suit from Dolce & Gabbana that featured a plunging neckline and black button adornments. She paired the sparkly number with a black lace bustier and white sandal heels.
As for Florence? The 27-year-old slipped into a daring Moschino denim blazer dress that also consisted of a plunging neckline. She skipped the bra, however, going topless underneath and accessorizing with white pumps and layers of gold choker necklaces.
The following day, the actresses were seen laughing together and wrapping their arms around each other at a July 13 screening of Oppenheimer in London.
Although there were no wardrobe malfunctions, their style choices were just as memorable. The A Quiet Place star slipped into a black and silver sequined Alexander McQueen dress, while Florence set the red carpet ablaze in a fiery red halter gown.
The event made waves after the actresses, plus, Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy and other stars walked out of the screening after the SAG-AFTRA strike was announced. Read more about the strike here.