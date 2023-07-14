Florence Pugh Saves Emily Blunt From a Nip Slip During Oppenheimer Premiere

Watch : Florence Pugh Rocks See-Through Lavender Gown

Florence Pugh helped Emily Blunt avoid a fashion bomb.

While attending the Oppenheimer premiere in London on July 12, which took place before the SAG-AFTRA strike, the Devil Wears Prada alum almost suffered a major wardrobe malfunction after her blazer unexpectedly popped open.

Florence, standing next to Emily, quickly sprang into action and blocked onlookers from seeing a potential nip slip. The Midsommer actress also helped Emily, 40, button her top back up. In a viral TikTok posted by ETalk TV on July 13, Florence reassured Emily, saying, "I got you."

The two didn't let the style mishap damper the rest of their night, as they both busted out laughing and continued to strike poses on the red carpet. The show, as they say, must go on.

And fashion emergency aside, Emily wowed in a shiny copper-colored suit from Dolce & Gabbana that featured a plunging neckline and black button adornments. She paired the sparkly number with a black lace bustier and white sandal heels.