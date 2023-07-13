Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shares Inside Look of Her Totally Fetch Baby Nursery

Cool mom-to-be Lindsay Lohan has shared pics from her "dream nursery" for her and husband Bader Shammas' baby on the way.

By Corinne Heller Jul 13, 2023 10:34 PMTags
BabiesLindsay LohanPregnancies
Watch: Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 37th Birthday With New Selfie

How adorable is Lindsay Lohan's baby nursery? The limit does not exist.

The Mean Girls alum, who is pregnant with her and husband Bader Shammas' first baby, recently shared a peek at their totally grool nursery.

"So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby!" Lohan, 37, wrote on Instagram July 12. "Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful."

The pregnant actress worked with furniture company Nestig to craft the nursery. As seen in photos shared by her and the group, the room contains white and blue accents, with a beach and ocean mural, an airplane rug and a white and natural wood "Cloud Crib."

Lohan is also seen showcasing her baby bump in a white, sleeveless maxi dress while standing in front of the crib. Another photo shows Logan sitting in a white glider in front of a side table, with her signature red hair cascading over her shoulder.

In addition to sharing sweet snapshots, Lohan also explained what went into crafting their little boy's space.

photos
Lindsay Lohan's Baby Shower Weekend

"I wanted everything to be calming, but also playful," the Mean Girls actress said on the Nestig website, "really tapping into childlike wonder."

The Freaky Friday actress also told Nestig, "I feel so peaceful by the ocean. I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling!"

Lohan, who lives with her husband in Dubai, announced her pregnancy in March. The following month, soon after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary, the actress debuted her baby bump on Instagram. They have shared confirmed the sex of their child publicly.

Also in April, Lohan celebrated with family and friends at a baby shower in her native New York.

See photos of the baby nursery as well as maternity pics of the actress below:

Nestig
Vision in White

Lindsay Lohan gave a look inside her baby nursery on July 12, sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while posing in the ocean-inspired space.

Nestig
Nesting Done Right

She designed a product collection with Nestig that was inspired by the beach, creating what she called a "peaceful and playful" aesthetic.

Nestig
Welcome to Her Crib

"I loved working with @nestigbaby to create my dream nursery," Lindsay added. "Everything is handmade and perfect for any little one in your life!"

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan
Birthday Selfie

On her 37th birthday on June 2, 2023, the pregnant star shared this selfie, writing, "Thank you so much for all of the wonderful Birthday Wishes! Feeling blessed!

Instagram
Oh Baby!

She celebrated her baby-on-the-way at an intimate gathering with friends and family in April 2023.

Instagram
Bumpin' Beauty

At the baby shower, Lindsay's younger sister Aliana Lohan craddled the actress' bump.

Instagram
Fringed Fun

Lindsay showed off her growing belly in an orange fringed number.

Instagram
Stylish Mom-to-Be

The Mean Girls alum was clad in white as she was fêted by friends.

Instagram
Green Queen

The expectant star snapped a mirror selfie in a knitted green maxi dress.

Instagram
Babymoon

Lindsay shared photos from a beach vacation she went on with husband Bader Shammas in a May 25 Instagram post.

Trending Stories

1

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

See Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Filming Vanderpump Rules at SUR

3

Janelle Brown Says "F--k You" to Kody in Sister Wives Trailer

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

See Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Filming Vanderpump Rules at SUR

3

Janelle Brown Says "F--k You" to Kody in Sister Wives Trailer

4

New Mexico State Soccer Player Thalia Chaverria Found Dead at 20

5

Botched Docs Face an Amputation in Shocking Season 8 Trailer