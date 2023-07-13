Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shares Inside Look of Her Totally Fetch Baby Nursery

Watch : Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 37th Birthday With New Selfie

How adorable is Lindsay Lohan's baby nursery? The limit does not exist.

The Mean Girls alum, who is pregnant with her and husband Bader Shammas' first baby, recently shared a peek at their totally grool nursery.

"So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby!" Lohan, 37, wrote on Instagram July 12. "Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful."

The pregnant actress worked with furniture company Nestig to craft the nursery. As seen in photos shared by her and the group, the room contains white and blue accents, with a beach and ocean mural, an airplane rug and a white and natural wood "Cloud Crib."

Lohan is also seen showcasing her baby bump in a white, sleeveless maxi dress while standing in front of the crib. Another photo shows Logan sitting in a white glider in front of a side table, with her signature red hair cascading over her shoulder.

In addition to sharing sweet snapshots, Lohan also explained what went into crafting their little boy's space.