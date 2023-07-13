Logan Paul's Company Prime Defends Its Energy Drink Amid Backlash

Watch : Logan Paul Acknowledges His White Privilege to Fight Racism

A beverage brand co-founded by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI (née Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji) is currently under fire.

Senator Charles Schumer called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME for the high levels of caffeine in its energy drink. One 12 oz. can of PRIME Energy contains 200mg of caffeine, while Red Bull's 8.4 oz can has 80mg of caffeine and a 12 oz. Coca-Cola includes 34mg.

"One of the summer's hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy—it's a beverage," the politician said in a letter on July 9, per the Associated Press. "But buyer and parents beware because it's a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets."

After launching globally launching last year, AP reported that some pediatricians warned of potential health effects in young children that included heart problems, anxiety and digestive issues.