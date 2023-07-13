Margot Robbie, Matt Damon and More Stars Speak Out as SAG-AFTRA Goes on Strike

Hollywood is striking back—literally.
The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) will be joining the Writers Guild of America (WGA) on the picket line at midnight July 14 after failing to agree on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher announced plans to strike on July 13, after the union voted unanimously to recommend the actors to strike against the film and television studios. This will be the first time the union has gone on strike since 1980.
"It came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads, but we have no choice," she said at a press conference. "We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a greedy entity."
The Nanny actress also told reporters that the union—which failed to reach an agreement with AMPTP when their contract expired on July 12—went into negotiations "in earnest, thinking we would avert a strike."
"At some point, the jig is up," she continued. "You cannot keep being dwindled and marginalized and disrespected and dishonored."
Drescher noted that "the gravity of this move is not lost on me," adding, "But at some point, you have to say no. We're not going to take this anymore."
In response to SAG-AFTRA's decision to strike, AMPTP issued a statement reading, "A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life. The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry."
As the picket line widens, many stars spoke out to voice their support for a strike. In fact, some have already began making moves, with the cast of Oppenheimer—including Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon—leaving the U.K. premiere after their red carpet arrival in order to strike.
"Unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs," director Christopher Nolan told the audience, as seen in video circulating on social media. "We support them."
