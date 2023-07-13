Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Michael Now Has a Role With Real Housewives

It's the real workforce of New York City.
Andy Cohen recently shared that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son Michael Consuelos is working on The Real Housewives franchise.
"The Bravo shows are huge in our house," Mark told Andy during the July 13 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. "We started watching The Real Housewives of Miami, which is blowing my mind. And you know, Michael is working on all."
Andy—who was co-hosting the episode in Kelly's absence—responded, "I know it's crazy. So Michael Consuelos is now working, and he's working on—he worked on Jersey Housewives, he worked on this new season of The Real Housewives of New York City."
And the Watch What Happens Live host is taking full advantage of Michael's new gig, using it as a chance to pick 26-year-old's brain. "I keep texting him being like, ‘Who's your favorite?' Andy confessed. 'Who are you enjoying?'"
But don't expect Michael to weigh in. Mark called his son "very diplomatic" when discussing the shows but did note that Michael has "a couple of favorites."
Working alongside Michael is a full circle moment for Andy, who he's known since the recent NYU grad was essentially in diapers.
"The first words he said were, ‘Can I hug your Snoopy?'" Andy recalled. "I mean, this is a kid we love."
Michael's job comes after Kelly—who also shares Lola Consuelos, 22, and Joaquin Consuelos, 20, with Mark—discussed the difficulties of navigating the workforce post graduation.
"Adulting is hard nowadays," she shared on a November episode of Live. "It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend. I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back."
But nevertheless, she and Mark had hope and faith. "We gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities," she confessed, "because it's hard."
But thankfully he's landed on his feet, a journey many can relate to. Keep reading to see how all your favorite stars started their careers with their first ever jobs…