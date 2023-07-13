Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Michael Now Has a Role With Real Housewives

Watch : Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Educates Him On Scandoval

Andy Cohen recently shared that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son Michael Consuelos is working on The Real Housewives franchise.

"The Bravo shows are huge in our house," Mark told Andy during the July 13 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. "We started watching The Real Housewives of Miami, which is blowing my mind. And you know, Michael is working on all."

Andy—who was co-hosting the episode in Kelly's absence—responded, "I know it's crazy. So Michael Consuelos is now working, and he's working on—he worked on Jersey Housewives, he worked on this new season of The Real Housewives of New York City."

And the Watch What Happens Live host is taking full advantage of Michael's new gig, using it as a chance to pick 26-year-old's brain. "I keep texting him being like, ‘Who's your favorite?' Andy confessed. 'Who are you enjoying?'"