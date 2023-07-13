Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Perez Reunites With Her Family After Resolving Legal Dispute

The husband of the late Selena Quintanilla has reunited with her family.
Chris Perez, who was married to the Tejano singer the Tejano singer for three years before her murder, revealed that he recently spent time with his late wife's father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and sister Suzette Quintanilla. The reunion comes more two years after Chris and Abraham settled a years-long legal dispute.
"Made a drive to Corpus today. Guess where I ended up?" Chris, 53, wrote on Instagram July 12 during a visit to Abraham's office. "It was so good to see everyone and see the amazing operations of Q. Productions but, more importantly, catching up with Suzette and Abraham. Can't wait to come back and visit with the fam! Good times!"
Suzette also shared the pic of herself with Chris on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Great time catching up @chrispereznow."
Selena and Chris, a former guitarist in her band, eloped in 1992 after dating in secret. In 1995, Yolanda Saldivar, the president of the singer's fan club, shot and killed her. Selena was 23.
The legal turmoil between Chris and members of Selena's family stem from her husband's plans to adapt his 2012 memoir To Selena, With Love into a miniseries.
Ultimately, such a project was never produced. In December 2016, Abraham sued Chris in a Texas court, alleging that by writing the book and signing the TV production deal, he had breached an estate agreement he had signed after Selena's 1995 death that stipulates that her dad holds the exclusive rights to his daughter's name, voice, photographs, her story and other rights in perpetuity, Forbes reported.
Five years later, in September 2021, Chris and Abraham filed a joint motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
"Good news! I wanted to give everyone an update to let you know that I have amicably resolved my legal dispute with Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and the entire Quintanilla family," Selena's husband tweeted at the time. "Now that these issues are behind us, going forward, my hope, and the hope of the Quintanilla family, is for us to work together to continue to honor and celebrate the legacy of Selena."
Abraham released a similar statement on Facebook, which has since been deleted, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported.
Chris, Selena's dad and other members of her family had last reunited publicly almost a year after the lawsuit was filed, posing for photos together at a ceremony unveiling the singer's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2017.
Despite the lawsuit, Selena's story did end up making it to the small screen, with her family authorizing Selena: The Series, which ended its two-season run on Netflix in May 2021.
