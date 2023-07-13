Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Perez Reunites With Her Family After Resolving Legal Dispute

Watch : How Selena Quintanilla-Perez's Killer Came Into Her Life

The husband of the late Selena Quintanilla has reunited with her family.

Chris Perez, who was married to the Tejano singer the Tejano singer for three years before her murder, revealed that he recently spent time with his late wife's father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and sister Suzette Quintanilla. The reunion comes more two years after Chris and Abraham settled a years-long legal dispute.

"Made a drive to Corpus today. Guess where I ended up?" Chris, 53, wrote on Instagram July 12 during a visit to Abraham's office. "It was so good to see everyone and see the amazing operations of Q. Productions but, more importantly, catching up with Suzette and Abraham. Can't wait to come back and visit with the fam! Good times!"

Suzette also shared the pic of herself with Chris on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Great time catching up @chrispereznow."

Selena and Chris, a former guitarist in her band, eloped in 1992 after dating in secret. In 1995, Yolanda Saldivar, the president of the singer's fan club, shot and killed her. Selena was 23.