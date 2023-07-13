Selena Gomez's Sister Proves She's Taylor Swift's Biggest Fan With Speak Now-Inspired Hair Transformation

Now, go stand in the corner and think about this adorable hair transformation.
Selena Gomez revealed her sister Gracie is now rocking a Speak Now-inspired hair do, proving that the 10-year-old might just be Taylor Swift's most dedicated fan. In honor of the recent release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Gracie's normally long, dark blonde tresses now match the album cover's iconic deep shade of purple.
In a video posted to the Only Murders in the Building star's Instagram Story July 13, she asks her sister, "Why'd you dye your hair purple?"
Gracie replies simply, "For Speak Now." Because duh.
"Will you ever dye it a color," Selena prompts, "for my album?" And though the pause before her sister's "sure" is barely discernible, Selena scoffs at the less than enthusiastic response, causing Gracie to insist, "I will!"
But despite the joking exchange, Selena recently gave her little sis an enchanted evening when she brought Gracie to the Arlington, Texas, stop on Taylor's Eras Tour in April.
And the two sisters made the whole place shimmer when they arrived dressed in honor of one of the "Anti-Hero" artist's albums.
For her part, Selena opted for a Folklore-inspired look, complete with a cardigan, white dress and hair buns mimicking the one's Taylor rocked in her "Cardigan" music video. Meanwhile Gracie donned a purple dress in honor of, you guessed it, Speak Now.
And Gracie even walked away with more than bejeweled memories—she got a keepsake from Taylor herself.
In an adorable video posted to social media, the "All Too Well" artist can be seen kneeling down during her performance of "22" to give Gracie the hat she'd been wearing. And to make it an even exchange, Gracie can be seen giving Taylor a bracelet before she walks away from the stage, putting the black hat on her head.
Overall, a night out of a Swiftie's wildest dreams.
"Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world," Selena wrote on Instagram alongside images of her and Gracie from the concert. "Proud to know you! Love you forever and always."
