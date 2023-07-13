Selena Gomez's Sister Proves She's Taylor Swift's Biggest Fan With Speak Now-Inspired Hair Transformation

Watch : See Taylor Swift's July 4 Party Pics With Selena Gomez, HAIM & More!

Now, go stand in the corner and think about this adorable hair transformation.

Selena Gomez revealed her sister Gracie is now rocking a Speak Now-inspired hair do, proving that the 10-year-old might just be Taylor Swift's most dedicated fan. In honor of the recent release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Gracie's normally long, dark blonde tresses now match the album cover's iconic deep shade of purple.

In a video posted to the Only Murders in the Building star's Instagram Story July 13, she asks her sister, "Why'd you dye your hair purple?"

Gracie replies simply, "For Speak Now." Because duh.

"Will you ever dye it a color," Selena prompts, "for my album?" And though the pause before her sister's "sure" is barely discernible, Selena scoffs at the less than enthusiastic response, causing Gracie to insist, "I will!"

But despite the joking exchange, Selena recently gave her little sis an enchanted evening when she brought Gracie to the Arlington, Texas, stop on Taylor's Eras Tour in April.