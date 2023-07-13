New Mexico State Soccer Player Thalia Chaverria Found Dead at 20

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The New Mexico State University community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Thalia Chaverria, a junior athlete who played on the women's soccer team, passed away suddenly at the age of 20, the school shared in a statement posted to their website. According to university officials, her death on July 10 came just eight days after her birthday.

The Las Cruces police department and the New Mexico medical investigator's office also confirmed they are investigating Chaverria's death after she was "found unresponsive at her residence."

"At this point, investigators have no reason to believe Chaverria's death is suspicious or the result of criminal activity," their statement included in a July 11 press release read. "However, LCPD and OMI are continuing their investigation and hope to learn the cause of her death."

Following her passing, Chaverria was honored by members of the New Mexico state community, including the school's director of athletics Mario Moccia.