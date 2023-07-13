New Mexico State Soccer Player Thalia Chaverria Found Dead at 20

The New Mexico State University community is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Thalia Chaverria, a junior athlete who played on the women's soccer team, passed away suddenly at the age of 20, the school shared in a statement posted to their website. According to university officials, her death on July 10 came just eight days after her birthday.
The Las Cruces police department and the New Mexico medical investigator's office also confirmed they are investigating Chaverria's death after she was "found unresponsive at her residence."
"At this point, investigators have no reason to believe Chaverria's death is suspicious or the result of criminal activity," their statement included in a July 11 press release read. "However, LCPD and OMI are continuing their investigation and hope to learn the cause of her death."
Following her passing, Chaverria was honored by members of the New Mexico state community, including the school's director of athletics Mario Moccia.
"We lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family," his statement read. "Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her."
He added, "The New Mexico State community is very tight-knit, and this tragedy is felt throughout. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Thalia's family and friends in this time of mourning."
Chaverria's coach Rob Baarts noted that the sudden loss "has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families' world."
"T was an inspiration and rock to this team," the head coach continued. "She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!"
According to her sports biography, the Bakersfield, Calif., native served as a defender for the Aggies, helping the women's team to make it to its first ever Conference title in school history when she was a sophomore.
Chaverria's family has since established a GoFundMe to help with expenses, noting their ultimate wish is to honor the athlete.
"She was an amazing talented Soccer player for New Mexico State," a message shared to the page's description read. "She was a sister to her two brothers, a daughter and a loving dog mom to her fur babies. She was loved by many. Her long beautiful curly hair and smile will forever be embedded in our memories."