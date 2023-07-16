Get the Know the New Real Housewives of New York City Cast

Watch : RHONY Season 14 Stars Describe Their NEW Flavor

Get ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple's fiercest new squad.

After Bravo announced that it was totally revamping the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City for season 14, fans were introduced to new stars Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield during BravoCon in October. Now, the newest batch of Housewives are ready for their debut, with the show finally premiering Sunday, July 16.

And RHONY's most diverse cast ever promises to bring the drama Bravoholics crave.

"When you are in a group of women that are so opinionated and feisty and there's so many emotions, it all comes to the surface," Jessel exclusively teased to E! News on July 12. "Especially when you're in a situation like the Real Housewives. It's amplified and over-dramafied and I loved it, but it's a lot to handle. It was very intense at times."

So which costars have the most beef this season?