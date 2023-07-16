Get the Know the New Real Housewives of New York City Cast

Here's everything you need to know about The Real Housewives of New York City's season 14 cast Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

Get ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple's fiercest new squad.

After Bravo announced that it was totally revamping the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City for season 14, fans were introduced to new stars Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield during BravoCon in October. Now, the newest batch of Housewives are ready for their debut, with the show finally premiering Sunday, July 16.

And RHONY's most diverse cast ever promises to bring the drama Bravoholics crave.

"When you are in a group of women that are so opinionated and feisty and there's so many emotions, it all comes to the surface," Jessel exclusively teased to E! News on July 12. "Especially when you're in a situation like the Real Housewives. It's amplified and over-dramafied and I loved it, but it's a lot to handle. It was very intense at times."

So which costars have the most beef this season? 

"Brynn and I have a seesaw relationship and I call her out and she calls me out, that's just our dynamic," Erin told E!. "We were definitely head-to-head a lot of the season."

As for why Erin rubs some of her castmates the wrong way, Jessel explained, "I think Erin has a knack for, not stirring the pot, but being very open and honest about things which generally causes a lot of tension in the group."

Keep reading to get to know every detail about the new cast of RHONY before the season 14 premiere.

The Real Housewives of New York City returns Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Brynn Whitfield

Hailing from a small Midwest town, Brynn Whitfield moved to New York and never looked back. A flirtatious, single socialite, Brynn is always the life of the party and the apple of many eyes. With her communications career currently on hold, Brynn is in search of what she really wants out of life and attempting to heal from past hardships. While she craves stability and having the kind of family she longed for as a child, her fear of commitment and busy schedule jet-setting the world tend to get in the way.

Erin Lichy

Born and raised in Manhattan, Erin Lichy is a social butterfly who tends to find herself floating amidst the drama and isn't afraid to stir the pot. Her naturally keen eye for spotting the next trend and die-hard work ethic has led to a prominent reputation in the New York real estate scene, in addition to running an interior design firm. With the only things more important than her career being her three children and husband Abe, this cosmopolitan is the definition of an overachiever who loves nothing more than to prove she can do it all.

Jessel Taank

Jessel Taank is a fashion publicist, wife and new mom to twin boys who rarely sit still. Growing up in London, Jessel aspired to chase the American dream, and her hustle ultimately landed her in the Big Apple. Raised in a tight knit yet strict Indian household, she continuously struggles to share intimate details of her life with her parents across the pond. A natural-born problem solver, Jessel is always seeking resolution, but her British sense of humor sometimes gets lost in translation with the New York sensibilities surrounding her.

Ubah Hassan

Ubah Hassan is a Somalian model, philanthropist and entrepreneur whose outgoing personality enters a room before she does. Channeling her zest for life, she's the creator of her personal hot sauce company, UBAHHOT, which she hopes is her ticket to making it big in New York. After an initial boost from landing a spot on "Oprah's Favorite Things," she's looking to take her business to the next level, and due to her trying upbringing and desire for total control, she feels the pressure to do it all on her own without the help of investors.

Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons is the former President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group and now Co-Founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer beauty brand LoveSeen. A seasoned entrepreneur, tastemaker and style icon, Jenna resides in her SoHo loft with her teenage son and loyal dog companion, Popeye. A new addition to this group, Jenna surprises even herself as she starts to let her guard down and open up about trauma from her early years. In this new chapter of her life, Jenna is learning to embrace her vulnerability and lean on her friends like never before.

Sai De Silva

Sai De Silva is a content creator who chronicles her fashion and lifestyle, garnering attention and partnerships from Dior, Fendi, Audemar Piguet, Bentley, Vogue and more. She's a busy mom of two, loyal friend and devoted wife to her husband, David, who manages their household so that Sai can run the digital empire she has built from the ground up. A Brooklyn native, honest and straightforward, Sai's friends would say she's "as New York as it gets." Her life may seem just as put together as her posts, but her polished exterior begins to crack when the passing of her mother forces her to revisit their complicated relationship.

