Anthropologie’s Extra 40% Off Sale: Score Deals on Summer Dresses, Skirts, Tops, Home Decor & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking to do a little bit of online shopping today, you should check out the special sale going on right now at everyone's favorite boho chic brand. At Anthropologie, you can get an extra 40% off on sale items! That means you can score discounts on top of discounts on next favorite summer staples.
Sometimes sale sections are pretty dry and don't have that many good items to shop, but not with Anthropologie! There are so many items you can snatch like summer dresses for $100 off or a $32 handpainted dinner platter or this pair of linen pants for $94 off. These are some really great deals, so if you've always wanted to get some things from Anthropologie, but the price point is a little out of budget, now is your chance.
Read on for some of the most impressive steals at the Anthropologie extra 40% off sale you need to check out.
Nobody's Child Puff-Sleeve Cutout Dress
If you haven't found your go-to summer dress yet, we've got a contender for you. This midi length dress has a pretty blue floral pattern, a sweetheart neckline, cute ruffled puff sleeves, and a flattering cut out back. This is a perfect dress for brunch with your friends or a cool summer wedding.
Pilcro Denim Midi Skirt
Everyone needs a nice denim skirt, especially for the fall season up ahead. This is a midi length skirt so it ends just below the knee which is great for more coverage and comfort. It also has an intricate waist with a couple pleats and the button up front.
By Anthropologie V-Neck Pointelle Sweater Tank
If you haven't jumped onto the knit sweater or crochet clothing trend, this is your chance. Get this sweater tank on sale for the perfect relaxed, but still put together, summer look.
Enamel Huggie Earrings Set
These earrings are the perfect set to add to your summer accessories collection. You get four pairs in a super trendy huggie style designed with bright summer colors for an extra pop.
TwentySixHundred Button-Front Straight-Leg Pants
Get yourself a new pair of pants that aren't jeans, but can still work with a ton of outfits. These straight leg pants are made with a soft linen, rayon, and elastane blend for extra comfort. It still has a structured, professional look with the button front, front and back pockets, and belt loops.
By Anthropologie Twist-Front Cover-Up Dress
With all your trips to the beach this season, you need a nice cover-up. This cover-up dress has a twist front, flattering neckline, and a vibrant pattern that actually function as a cute outfit unlike other cover-ups.
Maeve Gingham Blazer
If you're tired of wearing the same plain blazers all the time, check out this gingham blazer that's on sale for $94 off. Add a little bit of a feminine flair to your office outfits with this blazer that has a fun, but still sophisticated gingham pattern that comes in two colors.
By Anthropologie Deep-V Ruffled Blouse
This top is another great addition to your summer wardrobe. It's giving picnic chic with the ruffled sleeves and hem, smocked waist, and wraparound detailing. You can get it in blue or black.
Chain Crossbody Bag
You can never have too many bags, and this crossbody bag would be a fun pop of color to your collection. Also, the chain strap is detachable, so you could even use it as a clutch purse if you wanted. This bag comes in five colors.
By Anthropologie Square-Neck Pleated Mini Dress
This mini dress has a super timeless look with the sophisticated black and white scheme and square neckline, but with a modern touch with the strappy crossback. It is both flattering and comfy with the stretchy knit material.
Sunday in Brooklyn Twist-Front Halter Tank
Have a little Y2K moment with this twist front halter tank that comes in black or red.
Maeve Remi Wide-Leg Crop Chino Pants
Having a pair of chino pants is always good for summer because of their lightweight cotton fabric and versatile wear. These chino pants are cropped so the hem ends around the mid-calf with a really cool structured waist with slight pleating. These pants come in three colors and three lengths.
4SI3NNA Metallic Pleated Cami
It's summer, so there's always an excuse to add another sleeveless top to your wardrobe. This cami is made with a soft, metallic fabric that will make you shine in any room, and it has a V cut on the front and back for a flattering outline.
Moon River Off-The-Shoulder Cutout Maxi Dress
This white cotton dress is a great outfit for the summer with the light, breathable cotton material, pretty puff sleeves, and over the shoulder neckline. This would be a great piece for a cute date night or day trip.
Ellen Merchant Gauze Throw Blanket
Don't forget to shop Anthropologie's home section for great steals just like this fun-patterned throw blanket. It is made of a soft and breathable gauze which is perfect for summer, and the colorful floral pattern will make any space pop.
Lucie de Moyencourt Platter
Grab this seashell-inspired platter for your next summer dinner party. Every one of these plates are hand painted, so you know you are getting a good quality item. This is the perfect addition to your dinnerware collection.
