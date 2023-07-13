Kim Zolciak Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring After Calling Off Divorce From Kroy Biermann

Watch : Andy Cohen REACTS to Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Reconciling

This ring once again means a thing.

Kim Zolciak rocked her ginormous engagement ring and wedding band on that finger, a week after she and husband Kroy Biermann called off their divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories July 11 in which she's posed in a car wearing black sunglasses, caping the post off with a cheeky emoji and the caption, "Costco runs hits different."

However, the real star of the snap was the bling—which had been absent amid her divorce.

Kim subtly showing off her rings comes after she filed papers July 7 to dismiss their divorce case, per Georgia court documents obtained by E! News. Kroy's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom also confirmed the news to E!, noting, "the parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation."

A few days prior, the former Don't Be Tardy star and the athlete had been photographed at church along with their four younger kids—Kroy Biermann Jr., 12, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann. The outing marked Kim and Kroy's first appearance together since news of their split back in May.