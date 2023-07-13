Kim Zolciak Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring After Calling Off Divorce From Kroy Biermann

This ring once again means a thing.
Kim Zolciak rocked her ginormous engagement ring and wedding band on that finger, a week after she and husband Kroy Biermann called off their divorce.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories July 11 in which she's posed in a car wearing black sunglasses, caping the post off with a cheeky emoji and the caption, "Costco runs hits different."
However, the real star of the snap was the bling—which had been absent amid her divorce.
Kim subtly showing off her rings comes after she filed papers July 7 to dismiss their divorce case, per Georgia court documents obtained by E! News. Kroy's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom also confirmed the news to E!, noting, "the parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation."
A few days prior, the former Don't Be Tardy star and the athlete had been photographed at church along with their four younger kids—Kroy Biermann Jr., 12, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann. The outing marked Kim and Kroy's first appearance together since news of their split back in May.
One person that was shocked by the news that Kim and the linebacker were giving their union another shot? The reality star's former boss Andy Cohen.
"I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together," he admitted on his Sirius XM show Radio Andy. "I mean, I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences."
And he wasn't wrong, considering Kim and Kroy's divorce had grown increasingly acrimonious since they filed to dissolve their marriage back in May. In her divorce petition, the 45-year-old sought primary physical and joint legal custody of their minor children. Meanwhile, Kroy, 37, asked for sole physical and legal custody of the kids in his own filing.
However, later that month, Kim filed a motion requesting Kroy undergo drug testing, saying she had "serious concerns for the safety and well-being" for their kids.
But these days, the pair—who are also parents to Brielle Biermann, 26, Ariana Biermann, 21—are back together and working through things. In fact, last fall, Kim reflected on how important it is to put in the work while looking back on her decade-long marriage.
"Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it's a choice," she exclusively told E! News in November, "and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel."
