Kim Zolciak Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring After Calling Off Divorce From Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak shared a picture to Instagram with her massive engagement ring and wedding band front and center, a week after calling off her divorce from Kroy Biermann.

By Alexandra Bellusci Jul 13, 2023 5:45 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaCouplesCelebritiesAndy CohenKim Zolciak-Biermann
Watch: Andy Cohen REACTS to Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Reconciling

This ring once again means a thing.

Kim Zolciak rocked her ginormous engagement ring and wedding band on that finger, a week after she and husband Kroy Biermann called off their divorce

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories July 11 in which she's posed in a car wearing black sunglasses, caping the post off with a cheeky emoji and the caption, "Costco runs hits different." 

However, the real star of the snap was the bling—which had been absent amid her divorce.

Kim subtly showing off her rings comes after she filed papers July 7 to dismiss their divorce case, per Georgia court documents obtained by E! News. Kroy's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom also confirmed the news to E!, noting, "the parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation."

A few days prior, the former Don't Be Tardy star and the athlete had been photographed at church along with their four younger kids—Kroy Biermann Jr., 12, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann. The outing marked Kim and Kroy's first appearance together since news of their split back in May.

 

photos
Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Cutest Pics

One person that was shocked by the news that Kim and the linebacker were giving their union another shot? The reality star's former boss Andy Cohen.

"I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together," he admitted on his Sirius XM show Radio Andy. "I mean, I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences."

And he wasn't wrong, considering Kim and Kroy's divorce had grown increasingly acrimonious since they filed to dissolve their marriage back in May. In her divorce petition, the 45-year-old sought primary physical and joint legal custody of their minor children. Meanwhile, Kroy, 37, asked for sole physical and legal custody of the kids in his own filing.

However, later that month, Kim filed a motion requesting Kroy undergo drug testing, saying she had "serious concerns for the safety and well-being" for their kids.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Janelle Brown Says "F--k You" to Kody in Sister Wives Trailer

2

Richard Simmons’ Rep Shares Rare Update on His 75th Birthday

3

Zayn Malik Reveals the Real Reason He Left One Direction

But these days, the pair—who are also parents to Brielle Biermann, 26, Ariana Biermann, 21—are back together and working through things. In fact, last fall, Kim reflected on how important it is to put in the work while looking back on her decade-long marriage.

"Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it's a choice," she exclusively told E! News in November, "and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel."

For a full rundown of Kim and Kroy's breakup and reconciliation keep scrolling.

Getty Images

The ring no longer meant a thing to Kim Zolciak when she filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage on May 8.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the couple's date of separation was listed as April 30, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum saying their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with the former NFL player, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—also requested primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody, per the docs.

Instagram

One day after Kim's filing, Kroy made his own custody play when he also submitted a request for sole legal and physical custody of their four children. 

Per legal documents obtained by E! News, Kim was served a summons requiring her and Kroy to complete a domestic intake worksheet that monitors the treatment of their kids over 30 days.

While both stars were still residing in their Georgia home when they announced their divorce, Kroy asked in his filing to be "awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession" of the property as well as any others he purchased while they were married.

Instagram

On May 16, the Don't Be Tardy star filed a motion requesting her ex undergo drug testing. In documents obtained by E! News, Kim alleged she has seen Kroy "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their kids. Per the docs, Kim requested a five-panel hair follicle drug screen so that the court can determine custody arrangements for the children. She also asks that Kroy not cut his hair before the screening.

Kroy has yet to respond to her request. E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment and has not heard back.

 

Instagram

On the same day she filed her request, Kim shared a cryptic message about relationships on social media.

"The highest form of love is consideration," a quote shared to her Instagram Stories read. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you." She then added the 100 emoji.

Instagram

Kim took to Instagram to share another arcane message about relationships on May 24

A quote reshared to Kim's Instagram stories read, "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you." Below the quote in all caps Kim wrote, "Read that again..."

The couple's contentious split has not only taken their fans by surprise, but also Kim and Kroy's former boss Andy Cohen.

"I was very surprised," the Watch What Happens Live host admitted on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live May 9. "That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul."

Instagram

Amid the divorce drama, Kim's eldest daughters Brielle and Ariana—who Kroy legally adopted after marrying the Bravolebrity—penned messages to their mom for her 53rd birthday.

"You are the strongest woman I know!!!" Ariana wrote alongside an Instagram Stories snap of her and her mom at the beach on May 19. "Thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom! cheers to 53."

As for Brielle, she shared a photo of herself alongside her mom drinking wine to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday mom! I love you so much!"

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Weeks after filing for divorce, Kim made things Instagram official by dropping her married name from her social media platforms.

Kim debuted her new handle while teasing her return to RHOA. Alongside a photo of her posing with fellow series originals Lisa Wu, DeShawn Snow and Sherée Whitfield, Kim wrote in the June 8 post, "See you soon."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Just two months after announcing their split, Kim and Kroy decided to give their marriage another chance.

The RHOA alum filed papers July 7 to dismiss their divorce case, according to Georgia court documents obtained by E! News. Meanwhile, the former NFL star's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told E! News that "the parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation."

The news came days after Kim and Kroy were photographed walking to church together with their four younger kids.

Trending Stories

1

Janelle Brown Says "F--k You" to Kody in Sister Wives Trailer

2

Richard Simmons’ Rep Shares Rare Update on His 75th Birthday

3

Zayn Malik Reveals the Real Reason He Left One Direction

4

ESPYS 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

5

See Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Filming Vanderpump Rules at SUR