Shawn Johnson Weighs In On Her Cringe AF Secret Life of the American Teenager Cameo

It's been over a decade since pregnant Shawn Johnson was on The Secret Life of the American Teenager. At the ESPYS, the Olympic gymnast and her husband Andrew East looked back at her cameo.

Watch: See Pregnant Shawn Johnson's Growing Baby Bump at ESPYS 2023

Shawn Johnson isn't bending over backwards to land another acting role.

Why? "I've done a cameo before," the pregnant gymnast exclusively told E! News at the 2023 ESPYS, "and it ruined my life."

ICYMI, Shawn made a few appearances on the Shailene Woodley-led The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which recently resurfaced on TikTok.

"If you haven't seen it, you should go watch it right now," husband, former football player Andrew East said about the now-cringe cameo. "They've called it the worst piece of acting. I didn't say it. They said it."

In the end, Shawn just didn't stick the landing. As she noted, "It might actually be." (For more from the duo, tune in to E! News tonight, July 13 at 11 p.m.)

Needless to say, the Olympian has plenty of other skills (just count her gold medal and three silvers). Besides, Shawn is focusing less on the past and more on the future—including getting ready to welcome baby no. 3 with Andrew. As she gushed, "We're very excited."

The couple—who are waiting until the birth to find out their baby's sex—are already parents to daughter Drew Hazel, 3, and son Jett James, almost 2. And unsurprisingly, they're already following in mom and dad's athletic footsteps.

"They're wild, and it takes every ounce of energy to keep up with them," Shawn shared. "So I can only imagine this one will be the same."

To hear more from her and Andrew, tune in to tonight's episode of E! News.

Until then, keep reading to catch up with the entire cast of The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Shailene Woodley

The actress was just 16 when she got her big break playing Amy Juergens, a teen whose unplanned pregnancy sends shockwaves through her high school. Shailene, now 31, has gone on to climb the ranks of Hollywood's A-list after her breakout performance in 2011's The Descendants, going on to front the Divergent film franchise and most recently starring in HBO's Big Little Lies

Shailene was engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the couple broke up in February 2022 as she was filming the upcoming drama series Three Women.

"It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life; it was winter in New York, and my personal life was s---ty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months," Shailene explained to PORTER in January. "I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character."

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Scott Gries/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Daren Kagasoff

Daren, 35, became an instant teen heartthrob thanks to his performance as Ricky Underwood, resident popular guy and father to Amy's baby. Since moving on from the ABC Family series, the actor has appeared on several television shows, including S.W.A. T. and The Village. He most recently co-starred in Devotion.

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, David Livingston/Getty Images
Megan Park

The Canadian actress, who played the religious Grace Bowman, has found success behind the camera after Secret Life ended. She's directed music videos for Billie Eilish and Gucci Mane, and made her feature film directorial debut with The Fallout, which won three awards at South by Southwest in 2021.

Megan, 36, tied the knot with singer Tyler Hilton in 2015, and welcomed their daughter Winnie in December 2019.

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Ken Baumann

After finishing his run as nice guy Ben Boykewich, the 33-year-old moved on to another passion. Baumann has authored several fiction and non-fiction books, and in 2018 landed a fellowship at St. John's College in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He is married to actress Aviva Farber, whose best known for her role in Superbad

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic
Francia Raisa

Following her time on Secret Life as fiery Adrian Lee, the 34-year-old landed starring roles on Freeform's Grown-ish and Hulu's How I Met Your Father. In 2017, Francia made headlines after donating a kidney to close friend Selena Gomez, though the pair reportedly had a falling out in 2022. Francia recently opened up about dealing with online harassment amid their rumored tension.

"It's not good at all. It's not fun either," Francia told TMZ in May of the messages she's received. "They are pretty bad but I think the one that probably hurt the most was, 'I hope someone goes up your p--sy and rips out your other kidney you f--king whore."

Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Greg Finley

After dedicating the early years of his career to playing sensitive jock Jack Pappas, the 38-year-old went on to nab guest roles in shows like Star CrossediZombie and The Flash

Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Renee Olstead

Aside from her role as Amy's best friend Madison Cooperstein, the actress, 34, is best known for starring on CBS' Still Standing. She continues keeping fans up to date on her latest endeavors, including new music and modeling gigs, on Instagram. After six year of marriage, Renee divorced pianist Tommy King in 2020.

Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Xbox
Allen Evangelista

Following his time as Ben's close pal Henry Miller, the 41-year-old went on to appear on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and in the 2015 film Project Almanac. The Zoey 101 alum has been married to Christina Burhoe since 2013 and the couple have two sons, Harrison and Hudson.

Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Family via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Camille Winbush

The 33-year-old actress, who starred as smart and practical Lauren Treacy on Secret Life, still continues to act on smaller projects and remains close with Francia and Renee

