Shawn Johnson Weighs In On Her Cringe AF Secret Life of the American Teenager Cameo

Watch : See Pregnant Shawn Johnson's Growing Baby Bump at ESPYS 2023

Shawn Johnson isn't bending over backwards to land another acting role.

Why? "I've done a cameo before," the pregnant gymnast exclusively told E! News at the 2023 ESPYS, "and it ruined my life."

ICYMI, Shawn made a few appearances on the Shailene Woodley-led The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which recently resurfaced on TikTok.

"If you haven't seen it, you should go watch it right now," husband, former football player Andrew East said about the now-cringe cameo. "They've called it the worst piece of acting. I didn't say it. They said it."

In the end, Shawn just didn't stick the landing. As she noted, "It might actually be." (For more from the duo, tune in to E! News tonight, July 13 at 11 p.m.)

Needless to say, the Olympian has plenty of other skills (just count her gold medal and three silvers). Besides, Shawn is focusing less on the past and more on the future—including getting ready to welcome baby no. 3 with Andrew. As she gushed, "We're very excited."