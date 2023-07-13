Margot Robbie Just Put a Red-Hot Twist on Her Barbie Style

Margot Robbie stepped out in sexy style to attend a Barbie movie afterparty in London on July 12. She rocked a red-hot minidress that subtly referenced the iconic toy doll.

By Alyssa Morin Jul 13, 2023 6:12 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetBarbieMargot RobbieE! Insider
Watch: Barbie Premiere: See Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa & More

Margot Robbie is a lady in red.

The actress recently swapped out her Barbie pink style for a daring crimson-colored minidress.

While attending a photocall at the London Eye and an afterparty for the U.K. premiere of Barbie on July 12, Margot sizzled in an ultra-short Dilara Findikoglu look that featured a sexy corset bodice, a plunging swoop neckline and curve-hugging skirt. The 33-year-old kept the focus on her risqué dress, accessorizing with only a pair of red mule heels and a coordinating satin silk purse with ribbon handles.

While Margot's red-hot number might not scream Barbie at first glance, it was inspired by the 1962 Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie.

And because no detail has gone unnoticed by Margot's stylist Andrew Mukamal during the film's global press tour, the Babylon star's afterparty look was a cheeky nod to the dazzling gown she wore for the Barbie premiere earlier in the day.

photos
Barbie Premieres Across the World: See Every Red Carpet Moment

For the London premiere, Margot channeled the 1960s Enchanted Evening Barbie, as she donned a pale pink Vivienne Westwood dress that featured a corset bodice, a billowing floor-length train and a giant rose adornment. 

She accessorized the fairytale gown with a removable fuzzy off-the-shoulder evening wrap, layers of chunky pearl necklaces, white opera-length gloves and clear mule heels with diamond embellishments.

David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

So, what exactly is the connection between Margot's getups? The Enchanted Evening Barbie look was included in the 50th-anniversary edition of the Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie, as seen on Andrew's Instagram Story.

With Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie releasing in theaters on July 21, there's still plenty of opportunities for Margot to play dress up as Mattel's iconic toy doll. As she put it to Vogue, "I'm all Barbie from here until Barbie."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Keep reading to see every time Margot channeled Barbie IRL.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Hi, Barbie!
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Evening Barbie
Gotham/GC Images
OG Barbie
Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images
Malibu Barbie
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Pretty in Pink Barbie
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Day-to-Night Barbie
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Solo in the Spotlight Barbie
Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images
Holiday Barbie
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
'80s Girlboss Barbie
Caroline McCredie Photography
Blueprint Barbie
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Boss Lady Barbie
Gotham/WireImage
Bridal Barbie
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Old-Hollywood Barbie
Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images
Bohemian Barbie
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Executive Barbie
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Moschino Barbie
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
Globetrotting Barbie
David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage
Bubble Cut Barbie
Cindy Ord/WireImage
Sophisticated Barbie
Instagram
Preppy Barbie
James Gourley/Getty Images
Versace Barbie
Instagram
Retro Barbie
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Met Gala Barbie
Instagram
Hot Wheels Barbie
Manny Carabel/WireImage
Bejeweled Barbie
John Salangsang/Deadline/Shutterstock
Chic Barbie
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Golden Barbie
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Beachy Barbie
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!