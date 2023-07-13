Margot Robbie Just Put a Red-Hot Twist on Her Barbie Style

Watch : Barbie Premiere: See Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa & More

Margot Robbie is a lady in red.

The actress recently swapped out her Barbie pink style for a daring crimson-colored minidress.

While attending a photocall at the London Eye and an afterparty for the U.K. premiere of Barbie on July 12, Margot sizzled in an ultra-short Dilara Findikoglu look that featured a sexy corset bodice, a plunging swoop neckline and curve-hugging skirt. The 33-year-old kept the focus on her risqué dress, accessorizing with only a pair of red mule heels and a coordinating satin silk purse with ribbon handles.

While Margot's red-hot number might not scream Barbie at first glance, it was inspired by the 1962 Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie.

And because no detail has gone unnoticed by Margot's stylist Andrew Mukamal during the film's global press tour, the Babylon star's afterparty look was a cheeky nod to the dazzling gown she wore for the Barbie premiere earlier in the day.