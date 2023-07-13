Margot Robbie Just Put a Red-Hot Twist on Her Barbie Style

Margot Robbie is a lady in red.
The actress recently swapped out her Barbie pink style for a daring crimson-colored minidress.
While attending a photocall at the London Eye and an afterparty for the U.K. premiere of Barbie on July 12, Margot sizzled in an ultra-short Dilara Findikoglu look that featured a sexy corset bodice, a plunging swoop neckline and curve-hugging skirt. The 33-year-old kept the focus on her risqué dress, accessorizing with only a pair of red mule heels and a coordinating satin silk purse with ribbon handles.
While Margot's red-hot number might not scream Barbie at first glance, it was inspired by the 1962 Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie.
And because no detail has gone unnoticed by Margot's stylist Andrew Mukamal during the film's global press tour, the Babylon star's afterparty look was a cheeky nod to the dazzling gown she wore for the Barbie premiere earlier in the day.
For the London premiere, Margot channeled the 1960s Enchanted Evening Barbie, as she donned a pale pink Vivienne Westwood dress that featured a corset bodice, a billowing floor-length train and a giant rose adornment.
She accessorized the fairytale gown with a removable fuzzy off-the-shoulder evening wrap, layers of chunky pearl necklaces, white opera-length gloves and clear mule heels with diamond embellishments.
So, what exactly is the connection between Margot's getups? The Enchanted Evening Barbie look was included in the 50th-anniversary edition of the Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie, as seen on Andrew's Instagram Story.
With Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie releasing in theaters on July 21, there's still plenty of opportunities for Margot to play dress up as Mattel's iconic toy doll. As she put it to Vogue, "I'm all Barbie from here until Barbie."
