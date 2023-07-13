How RZA Really Feels About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Naming Their Son After Him

Watch : Rihanna Says A$AP Rocky & Baby Boy RZA "Stole" Her Heart

RZA feels nothing but love-e-e and affection for his namesake.

The Wu Tang Clan member got candid about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky naming their son, whose full name is RZA Athelston Mayers, after him.

He told CNN on July 6 it's "a great honor to know that there's another generation that's not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name."

"RZA is only a name, it's a title," the rapper continued. "So it's an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me."

While Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their baby boy, now 14 months old, back in May 2022, they didn't reveal his moniker until his first birthday. And the "D.M.B" rapper made it clear exactly who he and the "Umbrella" were paying homage to when sharing the news.

"'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN,'" the 34-year-old captioned his May post, which included a video of Wu-Tang Clan member Ol' Dirty Bastard saying the phrase at an award show. "HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA."