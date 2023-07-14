Nordstrom Beauty Deals You Can’t Get Anywhere Else: Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Nécessaire, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love shopping for hair, makeup, and skincare products, you need to check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Nordstrom has so many unbeatable discounts on top brands including Viktor&Rolf, Dior, MAC Cosmetics, NARS, Laura Mercier, Benefit Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, and Lancôme.
Aside from the great deals on beauty products you know and love, Nordstrom has discounts on items that you can't get anywhere else. Whether you're looking for a jumbo size of your favorite face scrub or a value set that equates to a major discount, Nordstrom has exclusive deals that you need to shop before they sell out. Here are some of the standout picks from the sale. Hurry up and shop!
The Best Nordstrom Beauty Deals
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Makeup Setting Spray Duo
If you want your makeup to last, use this finish spray. It locks in my makeup all day look and it delivers a poreless, airbrushed finish.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit
The Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk products are iconic and universally flattering on any skin tone. This set includes the Pillow Talk Matte Revolution Lipstick, Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Pencil, and the Pillow Talk Lip Jewel, which is incredibly hydrating with a long-lasting color payoff.
A Nordstrom shopper raved, "I have finally found the perfect nude for my lips. The color is perfect and it feels great on. Use each separately or together. So thrilled."
Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara Duo Set
The only drama you need is from your mascara. Get sky high, voluminous lashes with this top-selling mascara.
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer Duo
This product is both an eye cream and a primer that hydrates, nourishes, and plumps up that delicate skin around the eye. And this isn't temporary, this quick-absorbing cream delivers long-term moisture and protects the skin barrier. The primer/moisturizer has ingredients that are highly effective including hyaluronic acid, Vitamins A, B3, B12 & C, shea butter, and caffeine.
A shopper insisted, "The hype is real!! I cannot explain how amazing this really is!! Makes concealer under the eyes look beautiful throughout the day with no creasing!! Highly recommend." Another shared, "This product is amazing has helped reduced puffiness and darkness under my eyes. I use it every morning."
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara Duo
A mascara that's so amazing that it's better than sex?! Well, that's for you to decide, but the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is a top-selling product with a loyal following. If you want fuller-looking lashes that are stretched, curled, and separated, this one is worth checking out. Many people consider this to be their holy grail mascara, thanks to its enduring formula and unique hourglass-shaped application brush. This one is great for both your upper and lower lashes.
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance and Shampoo and Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
If you want shiny, manageable, healthy hair, Olaplex has some amazing products. This shampoo is super moisturizing and it eliminates frizz, flyaways, and breakage. Plus, it has a light clean smell that doesn't overpower.
Follow up the Olaplex Shampoo with this conditioner. Leave this on for about three minutes. This conditioner repairs bonds in the hair, adds shine, and strengthens the strands, according to the brand. This makes a major difference in my hair without weighing it down or feeling greasy.
If you love these products just as much as I do, stock up with the jumbo bottles.
MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Face Primer & Makeup Setting Spray Duo Set
MAC Cosmetics has always come through with makeup that you will keep restocking forever for your beauty routine. The MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray is one of those holy grail products.
You can use this spray on bare skin for hydration, before makeup as a primer, after getting ready to look in your look, and throughout the day for spritzes of hydration. In addition to refreshing your skin, the formula has soothing ingredients, like green tea, chamomile, and cucumber. This spray is an absolute classic and a total game-changer.
Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover for Sensitive Skin Set
We love long-lasting eye makeup, but that also means we need a very effective eye makeup remover. The Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover removes waterproof mascara, eye shadow, and eyeliner without making your skin feel greasy or sticky. While this makeup remover is tough on makeup, it's gentle on your skin and suitable for people who wear contact lenses, according to the brand.
A shopper said, "Best eye makeup remover EVER! I have tried them all and although this one is pricey, it is by far the winner!!"
NuFace Trinity+ Smart Advanced Facial Toning Device System
Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? You should use the NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device. It is a microcurrent device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns, according to the brand. All you need is five minutes to perform your beauty routine, any time anywhere. The brand claims that you can use this device to contour, tone, smooth, and firm the skin.
Apply the gel before using the device. Use your NuFACE for five minutes a day. NuFACE recommends using it for five times a week for the first 60 days and then reduce it to two to three times per week for maintenance.
Slip Pure Silk 10-Pack Skinny Scrunchies
These are the best hair ties. They hold my hair securely without leaving dents or creases. Once you try them, you will keep buying them.
NARS Blush Duo
The award-winning NARS Orgasm Blush is truly iconic. Get a beautiful glow from this weightless powder that's incredibly soft and blendable. You can keep both of these for yourself or you can give one to a friend as a gift. This is just one of those super-flattering shades that looks stunning on all skin tones.
A shopper declared, "Best universal blush pigment. Favorite of all time." Another reviewed, "Buildable, beautiful, goes with EVERYTHING!!!!!!!"
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio
Powder eyeshadow can be messy. These cream sticks are so easy to use and you don't struggle with that same fallout you get from shadows. These are long-lasting, gorgeous, and you'll love them.
Osea Golden Glow Discovery Set
This three-piece set is all hydration. You get a full-size and a travel-size Undaria Algae Body Oil, which softens and firms the skin in addition to diminishing the appearance of sagging skin and stretch marks, according to the brand. The bundle includes the Undaria Algae Body Butter, which addresses the signs of aging.
Jo Malone London Jumbo Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash
This body and hand wash is incredibly refreshing and hydrating. It smells amazing too. You will adore the jumbo version of this product.
Nécessaire The Body Wash Duo Set
Add luxury to your routine with the Nécessaire The Body Wash Duo Set. It cleanses without stripping the skin or leaving residue behind.
How to use: The Body Wash features a twist cap that needs to be activated. First, twist the cap clockwise firmly to lock it in place. Then, twist the cap counter-clockwise to gently open. Flip the bottle and gently squeeze to pour.
MAC Cosmetics Best Kept Kiss Lipstick Trio
You can never have too many neutral lipsticks. These MAC matte lip shades deliver a creamy, matte finish that feels comfortable on the lips.
St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Bronzing Mousse
Get a fool-proof, natural-looking tan with this iconic mousse from St. Tropez. It delivers a streak-free tan and it's easy to apply. This tan can last up to 10 days and it actually smells great too.
A shopper reviewed, "I have been using the Classic St. Tropez self-tanner for a few years now. When I saw the jumbo size on sale I had to buy it. During the summer, I'm a huge beach person and love having a tan. It helps me get through the long winter months up here in the northeast by giving me a tan that looks natural and not fake. I always use the mitt to apply this so it doesn't get all over my hands. I have sensitive skin and I'm also able to use it on my face!"
Want more great beauty products? Check out these 18 trending Amazon beauty products.