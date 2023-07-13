Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Spotted Filming Season 11 Together After Scandal

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Stars REACT to Emmy Nominations

We need a Pumptini after seeing Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval reunite for the first time since Scandoval.

On July 11, the exes were both photographed filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules at Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant SUR, marking the first time the Bravo stars have been spotted at the same place since the explosive VPR season 10 reunion taping in March where they faced off over Sandoval's affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

The two arrived separately with Madix, dressed in long-sleeved white mini dress and heels, walking into the hotspot with her Something About Her co-owner Katie Maloney by her side. Meanwhile, the TomTom co-owner arrived in a navy sweater and black pants with his now-infamous white nail polish.

However, Bravo fans will have to wait and see as to whether Madix and Sandoval actually interacted during the outing.

Also in attendance for SUR's weekly See You Next Tuesday event were Maloney's ex Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies, Lala Kent and James Kennedy, who was DJ-ing, of course.