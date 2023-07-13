Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Spotted Filming Season 11 Together After Scandal

We need a Pumptini after seeing Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval reunite for the first time since Scandoval.
On July 11, the exes were both photographed filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules at Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant SUR, marking the first time the Bravo stars have been spotted at the same place since the explosive VPR season 10 reunion taping in March where they faced off over Sandoval's affair with costar Raquel Leviss.
The two arrived separately with Madix, dressed in long-sleeved white mini dress and heels, walking into the hotspot with her Something About Her co-owner Katie Maloney by her side. Meanwhile, the TomTom co-owner arrived in a navy sweater and black pants with his now-infamous white nail polish.
However, Bravo fans will have to wait and see as to whether Madix and Sandoval actually interacted during the outing.
Also in attendance for SUR's weekly See You Next Tuesday event were Maloney's ex Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies, Lala Kent and James Kennedy, who was DJ-ing, of course.
One person seemingly missing from the soirée? Leviss, who is not yet confirmed to return after she entered a mental health treatment facility earlier this year.
Madix and Sandoval's potential reunion comes just a few days after the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman was spotted filming the new season for the first time since his cheating controversy on July 6. The 40-year-old was all smiles as he dropped off a flower arrangement to Vanderpump at her now-closed West Hollywood restaurant Pump.
While filming for season 11 is sure to drama-filled in the wake of Madix and Sandoval's messy breakup over his affair with Leviss, the VPR cast definitely has a major reason to celebrate this week.
Vanderpump Rules scored its first-ever Emmy nominations on July 12 following their record-breaking Scandoval season. The show garnered 2023 award noms for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.
And the cast is raising a glass to this major achievement.
"We've been through so much," Madix gushed on Instagram, "and obviously last season you saw some really raw and some really real things that we were going through and to have that be recognized is such a thrill. It's such an honor and I cannot believe we are Emmy-nominated. I'm just over the moon."
Keep reading for an update on what all the VPR costars have been up to since cameras stopped rolling on Scandoval.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)