Tearful Damar Hamlin Honors Buffalo Bills Trainers Who Saved His Life at ESPYS 2023

Watch : Damar Hamlin CLEARED to Play Football Following Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin was moved to tears while honoring the people who helped save his life.

During the 2023 ESPYS July 12, the NFL star presented the Buffalo Bills training staff with the Pat Tillman Award for Service for their swift action after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January. In addition to taking the stage during the award show, the Bills safety also narrated a video where he reflected on the harrowing incident and the courage his team's training staff showed on the field.

"Thanks to their training, their poise, their commitment to serve others, the Bills training staff kept me alive," Hamlin said in the footage. "I didn't wake up that morning in January thinking that I would need someone to save my life that day, and I doubt that the training staff thought that they would have to do what they did either."