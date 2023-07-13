Teen Mom 2's Nathan Griffith Arrested for Battery By Strangulation

Former Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith, who appeared on the reality show with ex Jenelle Evans, was recently arrested for battery by strangulation, according to Clark County jail records.

Nathan Griffith is facing legal trouble once again.

The former Teen Mom 2 star was arrested for battery by strangulation in Las Vegas on July 13, per Clark County jail records obtained by E! News. According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, Griffith was taken into custody after authorities responded to a call about an alleged altercation with a family member.

E! News has reached out to authorities for comment and has not heard back. Attempts made to reach Griffith for comment were unsuccessful.

This isn't the first run-in with the law for the former MTV star, who shares son Kaiser, 9, with ex Jenelle Evans. In March 2015, E! News confirmed that Griffith was arrested and charged with domestic violence after a confrontation with Evans, his fiancée at the time. The charges were later dropped, according to TMZ.

Then, earlier this year, he was arrested in Florida for domestic battery involving his girlfriend, according to court documents obtained by the outlet. However, in March, The Sun reported that the charges against him were dropped.

Griffith's latest legal battle comes more than two years after he and Evans—who is also mom to son Jace, 13, and daughter Ensley, 6, from other relationships—reached a custody deal for their son Kaiser.

In a statement shared to E! News at the time, Evans expressed her satisfaction with their arrangement, which involved her retaining primary physical custody and Griffith getting their son every other weekend.

"I'm happy we were able to work it out and reach an agreement outside of court," she said in an October 2020 statement. "We're finally ready to all get along."

