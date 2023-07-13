38 Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop Today: Blenders, Luggage, Skincare, Swimsuits, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Amazon Prime Day 2023 may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't keep shopping. There are still so many great sales and discounts that you can shop today. Whether you want to nab those items that you wish you got yesterday or if you want to check out some new deals, today is still a great day to get your shop on. Don't miss these savings on beauty products, clothes, home items, and more.
If you are looking for a cheat sheet for guidance to the best post-Prime Day discounts, check out these Amazon picks and shop them all before these deals disappear.
Extended Prime Day Fashion and Accessory Deals
Mangopop Women's Round Neck Short Sleeve T Shirts Basic Bodysuits
This is my favorite bodysuit. I have it in many colors. It's comfortable, versatile and it's an essential piece for layering. It comes in sizes ranging from XS to XXL Amazon shoppers left 9,000+ 5-star reviews.
Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Sundress
Comfort meets cuteness with this relaxed, long dress. It comes in 37 colors and prints, with sizes ranging from small to XXL. This dress has 14,400+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Flattering and comfortable. I have received compliments from colleagues and total strangers alike - and so far I've only worn it twice! This dress is going to stay at the front of my closet for a long time!"
Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses
These sunglasses are on-trend, yet classic at the same time. This is a flattering shape and there are so many colors to choose from. Amazon shoppers left 8,200+ 5-star reviews praising these shades.
Lillusory Ruched Mini Dress
This ruched mini dress is the ideal "throw on and go" outfit. You will look so put-together without putting in any effort. It comes in 28 colors and has 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear
It doesn't get more sophisticated than this swimsuit. There are 50+ colors to choose from. This style has 17,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Blencot Womens Casual Floral Deep v Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Look chic and feel comfortable in this boho-inspired maxi dress. It is available in many prints and solid colors.
Happy Sailed Women's Casual Sleeveless Front Button Loose Jumpsuit
It doesn't get more comfortable than this flowy jumpsuit. It's available in sizes ranging from small to 4X. There are 37 solid colors and prints. Amazon shoppers left 3,600+ 5-star reviews for this jumpsuit.
Zaful Women’s High Waisted Bikini
This ultra-flattering swim set comes in 34 colors and has 2,700+ 5-star reviews. This top would be adorable as a cropped shirt with jeans or denim shorts.
Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag
You just found your new go-to tote. There's one problem though: you have 100 colors to choose from. This affordable bag has 37,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lviefent Womens Lightweight Full Zip Running Track Jacket
Ditch expensive name brand activewear for this affordable best-selling track jacket. It comes in eight colors and has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neleus Women’s Workout Compression Yoga Shorts With Pocket
You can never have too many pairs of biker shorts, especially at this price. These trios come in many color combinations and they have 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper said, "The comfort level is amazing. They aren't at all see through the pockets are great. They don't roll down which is amazing!"
Etronik Sports Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port
This is the ideal overnight bag, with plenty of space and pockets for organized storage. It even has a USB charging port, which makes it ideal for travel. It comes in nine colors.
Extended Prime Day Beauty Deals
New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask- Pore Reducer for Acne, Blackheads and Oily Skin; Tightens Skin for A Healthier Complexion
If you're struggling with oily skin and clogged pores, add this mud mask to your routine. It's great to remove excess oil and give your skin a deep clean, according to the brand. It has 33,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Order this NOW. Wow!!! I'm in love with the product! Every time I use it, my skin feels and looks amazing."
Aopvui Store IPL Laser Hair Removal for Women and Men, 3-in-1 Upgrade at-Home Permanent Painless Hair Removal for Facial and Body Hair Reduction
If you're over shaving, plucking, and waxing, give this at-home IPL device a try to remove unwanted hair. It has nine energy intensities, so you can gradually work your way up and maximize your comfort level. This device has 15,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush for Adults & Kids Hair - Detangler Brush for Natural, Curly, Straight, Wet or Dry Hair
Take care of your hair with this brush that's gentle on your strands while it gets rid of knots and tangles. You can use this on wet hair and dry hair, which is tough to find in a quality hairbrush. This pick has 52,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in several colors.
An Amazon shopper said, "Do you have hair? Then you need this hairbrush. It's a miracle worker!"
Another reviewed, "I'm so used to losing clumps of hair when brushing, but not with this magical thing! My hair loss has decreased significantly and I used it right after I get out of the shower! I'm so glad I found this, LIFESAVER!"
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights, Touch Screen and 3X/2X/1X Magnification, Two Power Supply Modes Make Up Mirror,
This mirror is just what you need whether you're getting ready at home or traveling since it's lightweight and easy to fold. It has LED lights, which can be powered through batteries or through a cord. It has three different magnification settings and it comes in a few colors. It has 17,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Tamera Mowry included it in her list of Amazon holiday gift picks.
Bestope Pro Makeup Brush Set- 16 Pcs
If you don't even remember when you bought your makeup brushes, it may be time to refresh with a new set. This bundle has everything you need for each step of your getting-ready routine. The set has 16 brushes and there are many color options.
Amazon shoppers left 18,400+ 5-star reviews for this product, with one writing, "
Corated Heatless Hair Curler
Heatless curlers are all over TikTok. Amazon has these easy-to-use sets in a ton of colors. They have 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
This scalp care brush has 106,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors.
Bestope Pro 5 in 1 Curling Wand Set with 3 Barrel Hair Crimper
If you love to switch up your look, but you don't have a ton of storage space for multiple hairstyling tools, you need this convertible set. You can create so many different looks with this 5-in-1 product, which has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Extended Prime Day Home Deals
NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z Blender Combo 1200 Watt, 1200W
A good blender is hard to find. That's why it's smart to buy brands you know you can rely on, like Nutribullet. This blender is powerful, easy-to-use device that gets the job done quickly. This bundle includes the motor base, blender with lid, tamper, 32 oz cup, 24 oz cup, to-go lids, and a recipe book.
The blender has 11,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "THIS BLENDER IS AMAZING. I was looking for a blender that was affordable and would blend seeds and I really hit the jackpot with this set up. I love having the option of making a batch of smoothies and also just being able to make one cup, depending on the day! Would recommend this set up to anyone!"
Roku Express 4K+, Streaming Player HD/4K/HDR with Roku Voice Remote with TV Controls, Includes Premium HDMI Cable
Here's a great streaming stick. It's compact, yet powerful with access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, iHeartRadio, Apple TV, CBS Sling, YouTube, and ESPN. It has 47,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HBTower Step Ladder
Make the most of the vertical storage in your home when you use this step ladder to reach those high cabinets and shelves. It has a 500-pound weight capacity, according to the brand it has 31,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It easily folds up for compact storage.
JBL CHARGE 5 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker
A reliable Bluetooth speaker is a total essential, especially if you're hosting or traveling. This one is sleek, has amazing sound quality, and it's waterproof. It comes in a ton of colors and has 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket
Get cozy with one of these fleece blankets. There are seven sizes and many colors to choose from. This blanket is an Amazon top-seller with 46,400+ 5-star reviews.
Sensyne Ring Light with Extendable Tripod Stand
This ring light set is just what you need to take your social media content to the next level. This bundle has 46,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
FeeraHozer Magic Pants Hangers Space Saving - 2 Pack
Save space and get organized with these hangers. They're designed for pants, but they're also great for scarves, tank tops, and skirts. These hangers have 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pharmedoc Body Pillow
This comfortable body pillow provides soothing and cooling relief. It provides adaptive support and can be used in many different positions. It comes in seven colors and has 58,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert
Use this is a cooling, cozy comforter or a duvet insert. It comes in a handful of colors and has 46,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch UHD Smart TV
Get this TV while it's 41% off. The picture is crystal clear and the sound quality is next level. Watch your favorite shows and stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. This Amazon Fire TV has 26,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Surge Protector Power Strip- 6 Ft Flat Plug Extension Cord with 8 Outlets and 4 USB Ports
If you don't have enough outlets, you need this power strip. It's compact, yet powerful. It has widely-spaced outlets, so you can use each one without getting annoyed that a large charger is taking up space. There are also USB ports, which can fully charge three iPhones simultaneously in two hours. This powerstrip has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Texartist Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper
If you can't go to sleep when it's too hot, you need this cooling mattress topper for your bed. It comes in eight sizes and it has 18,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Extended Prime Day Wellness and Fitness Deals
ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion – Non-Slip Orthopedic Gel & Memory Foam Coccyx Cushion for Tailbone Pain
Make your home office chair the epitome of comfort with this memory foam seat cushion. According to the brand, its ergonomic design provides support and comfort while reducing pressure on the tailbone with the U-shaped cut out—and it promotes healthy posture. This cushion has 62,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Insmart Cordless Water Dental Flosser Teeth Cleaner
Does anyone actually enjoy flossing their teeth? We all know that this is important, but who actually enjoys doing it? And how effective is dental floss? I'm not a dentist, so I can't comment on that with authority, but I prefer a water flosser. It's a quick, thorough, and effective way to clean between my teeth. This one has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Renpho Eye Massager with Heat, Bluetooth Music Heated Massager for Migraines, Relax and Reduce Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep
I love this eye mask. It has heat, it vibrates, it massages, and it's Bluetooth-compatible. I pair it with my phone and listen to my favorite podcast. It has 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in two colors.
Elefor Massage Gun Deep Tissue,Percussion Back Massager Gun for Athletes
Give yourself a break and ease tension with this portable, yet powerful massage gun. It has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "Best purchase ever. Can't say enough about this product. Use it almost daily. Even with that amount of use I probably charge it every other week and just because I know it should be needing charging not because I have run out of charge. It is small enough to fit into a large overnight bag so I never leave home without it."
Extended Prime Day Travel Deals
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
High-quality luggage does not have to be expensive. This three-piece set is on sale for just $160. It has 19,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are many colors to choose from.
