Patrick Mahomes Is Throwing a Hail Mary to Fellow Parents of Toddlers

Watch : Patrick Mahomes Shares First Photo of Son Bronze's Face

Patrick Mahomes knows all too well there's no set game plan when it comes to parenting.

In fact, as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback—who shares daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 7 months, with wife Brittany Mahomes—noted, he's always ready for a blitz both on and off the field.

"I think the most challenging thing for me is sometimes you have those long days of football where you're really tired and you walk in the house and you want to just lay on the couch and go to sleep pretty much," Patrick told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "But then you get you come home and your daughter or your son's ready to go. They're ready to play."

And given Sterling's age, the toddler has understandably become the most fun teammate.

"Just coming home and having to get that energy back up and put on that smile on your face and be a dad, I mean it's a full-time job," the 27-year-old noted. "But the most rewarding are those moments as well, so it is a challenge of bringing that energy home at the same time."