Patrick Mahomes Is Throwing a Hail Mary to Fellow Parents of Toddlers

Patrick Mahomes knows all too well there's no set game plan when it comes to parenting.
In fact, as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback—who shares daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 7 months, with wife Brittany Mahomes—noted, he's always ready for a blitz both on and off the field.
"I think the most challenging thing for me is sometimes you have those long days of football where you're really tired and you walk in the house and you want to just lay on the couch and go to sleep pretty much," Patrick told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "But then you get you come home and your daughter or your son's ready to go. They're ready to play."
And given Sterling's age, the toddler has understandably become the most fun teammate.
"Just coming home and having to get that energy back up and put on that smile on your face and be a dad, I mean it's a full-time job," the 27-year-old noted. "But the most rewarding are those moments as well, so it is a challenge of bringing that energy home at the same time."
"But those moments you get to spend, I mean they go by fast," he added. "I try to enjoy every one of them."
And if you're wondering whether Patrick and Brittany's kids will follow in their footsteps as athletes, Sterling is already on the move. In fact, she's already showing interest in her former soccer player mom's sport of choice.
"I didn't even have to prepare her," the quarterback, who recently partnered with Walmart to curate shoppable carts, explained. "We never had taught her to play soccer, but she had watched soccer games with us just from going to the Kansas City current games—and she literally started just kicking soccer balls into the goal. We never taught her how to kick, never taught her how to play. That's just who she is. We don't even have to teach her, so I think she's going to be an athlete."
As for Bronze? Well, baby steps are a natural priority.
"We're getting there," he said. "I mean, he's still at the age we're trying to get him to crawl. So, we're seeing where he's at, but I think that the biggest thing is just them following their dreams. Obviously, I want them to play sports. Me and Brittany both played sports growing up. I think there's a lot of values that you can learn from playing sports of all kinds, but I won't push him to do anything too crazy."
As the two-time Super Bowl champ put it, "I want him to enjoy being a kid, learning and whatever he finds is his joy in life. I want him to follow that with his whole heart."