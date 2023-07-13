Yes, a Documentary on Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial Is Really Coming

All the details surrounding Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash lawsuit will reach a peak once again.
Just three months after a jury found retired optometrist Terry Sanderson to be 100 percent at fault in the collision case, a documentary about the trial is coming to Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. and Ireland, Deadline reports.
According to Variety, the two-part special, courtesy of production company Optomen, will debut sometime later this year.
After more than a week of testimony in late March, a jury found the Oscar winner was not at fault and granted her a symbolic request of $1 in damages.
Sanderson was seeking $300,000, accusing Paltrow of running into his back while skiing at Deer Valley ski resort in 2016. In his lawsuit filed in 2019 (in which he initially sought $3.1 million), the retired optometrist claimed the alleged ski crash left him with a "brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries."
In her countersuit, Paltrow denied running into him and claimed it was Sanderson who caused the ski collision, alleging he "plowed into her back" and "blamed her for the for it in an attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth." Sanderson denied the allegations.
After the verdict was read in court March 30, Paltrow was seen talking to Sanderson before exiting the courtroom—and according to a source present, the Goop founder told him, "I wish you well."
Shortly after, the Iron Man star also broke her silence on the matter, telling E! News in a statement, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."
E! News reached out to Sanderson's attorney for comment at the time but did not hear back.