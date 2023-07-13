Yes, a Documentary on Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial Is Really Coming

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow SPEAKS OUT After Victory in Court Case

All the details surrounding Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash lawsuit will reach a peak once again.

Just three months after a jury found retired optometrist Terry Sanderson to be 100 percent at fault in the collision case, a documentary about the trial is coming to Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. and Ireland, Deadline reports.

According to Variety, the two-part special, courtesy of production company Optomen, will debut sometime later this year.

After more than a week of testimony in late March, a jury found the Oscar winner was not at fault and granted her a symbolic request of $1 in damages.

Sanderson was seeking $300,000, accusing Paltrow of running into his back while skiing at Deer Valley ski resort in 2016. In his lawsuit filed in 2019 (in which he initially sought $3.1 million), the retired optometrist claimed the alleged ski crash left him with a "brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries."