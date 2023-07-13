Rob Kardashian Makes Subtle Return to The Kardashians in Honor of Daughter Dream

Watch : Rob Kardashian Returns to Social Media With B-Day Tribute to Khloe

It's time to keep up with Rob Kardashian.

The former reality star made a subtle return to TV on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians, calling sister Khloe Kardashian for help in planning daughter Dream's sixth birthday party.

"You said she wrote a list?" Khloe asked Rob, whose face was not shown onscreen. The Arthur George founder replied, "She wants a three-tiered cake, I'm pretty sure she said. I forget the exact flavor she asked for."

Among the other things on Dream's hand-written wish list? A DJ, ball pit, slime, bounce house, face paint, butterfly-adorned entrance, a comedian, a snow cone machine and food trucks. And, of course, you can't forget the glam.

"She wants a butterfly dress," Rob revealed on his call with Khloe. "She wants pink braids in her hair, so I'll get her hair braided and her nails done."