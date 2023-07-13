Rob Kardashian Makes Subtle Return to The Kardashians in Honor of Daughter Dream

It's time to keep up with Rob Kardashian.
The former reality star made a subtle return to TV on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians, calling sister Khloe Kardashian for help in planning daughter Dream's sixth birthday party.
"You said she wrote a list?" Khloe asked Rob, whose face was not shown onscreen. The Arthur George founder replied, "She wants a three-tiered cake, I'm pretty sure she said. I forget the exact flavor she asked for."
Among the other things on Dream's hand-written wish list? A DJ, ball pit, slime, bounce house, face paint, butterfly-adorned entrance, a comedian, a snow cone machine and food trucks. And, of course, you can't forget the glam.
"She wants a butterfly dress," Rob revealed on his call with Khloe. "She wants pink braids in her hair, so I'll get her hair braided and her nails done."
In a confessional, Khloe gushed—who is mom to daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11 months, with ex Tristan Thompson—about her love for Dream, calling her niece "the cutest little thing ever."
The Good American mogul also praised her brother for doing an "incredible job" in raising Dream, noting that she only steps in "to help whenever he needs."
"Rob and I are crazy close to one another," she explained. "I mean, we've always been."
However, Khloe doesn't share a similar bond with Rob's ex and Dream's mom, Blac Chyna. Referencing Chyna's 2022 defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian family, Khloe explained, "It's just hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."
Rob, 36, welcomed Dream with ex Chyna, 35, in November 2016. Three months later, E! News confirmed the pair had broken up.
While Rob has largely stayed out of the spotlight since then, Khloe said she believes her brother "will come back to the show" one day.
"He talks about it a lot," Khloe shared on The Kardashians. "I do know Rob has been through a lot personally, but he's literally the best dad I know and I'm so proud of him for that."
She added, "He's just feeling really good about himself, and I'm happy for him. So, I have faith that soon he'll be back on the show."
New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.